Vinesh Phogat Talks To PM Modi, Discusses Family's Dream To 'bring Olympic Medal Home'

PM Modi on Tuesday interacted with India's Tokyo-bound Olympic Athletes via video conference before the first batch of Indian contingent flies to Japan on July 17. During the interaction, Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur, MoS Nisith Pramanik, Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju, and IOA President Narinder Dhruv Batra were also present. PM Modi interacted with wrestler Vinesh Phogat who comes from a successful family of wrestlers, with her cousins Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari

PM Modi Interacts with Wrestler Vinesh Phogat

PM Modi spoke to Westler Vinesh Phogat, who comes from a family of wrestlers, and asked her whether she had extra pressure added to live up to the expectations.

PM Modi greeted Vinesh Phoghat and asked her, "You belong to the Phogat family, your enitre family has contributed immensley to make the country proud. As you belong to the Phogat family, does the family name add extra pressure and extra responsiblities on you?"

Vinesh Phogat on living up to her family's expectation

Vinesh Phogat replied, "There is definitely extra responsibility, as I have to end what my family has started and the dream of Olympics will end only when I bring the medal home. There are a lot of expectations, the entire country's expectation is on me and expectations are important as they push you forward and help you level up. There is no pressure, I will give my best and make the country proud."

PM Modi asks how Vinesh Phogat recovered from her injury

The Prime Minister further asked the wrestler how she overcame her injury that made her back out from the Rio Olympics. To which Phogat replied.

"To play a particular sport at a professional level, one has to be mentally strong. My family played a very important role in my recovery as they constantly supported me. I just went with the mindset that I did not want to disappoint my team and the entire fedration that was working really hard and pushing me forward."

PM Modi talks to Vinesh Phogat's father

Prime Minister further asked Vinesh that could they expect a movie made on her aswell. PM Modi asked Vinesh's father What 'chakki ka aata' does the Phogat family feed their girls?" Vinesh's father replied.

"We eat what grows on our grounds. Vinesh got injured during Rio and the entire country was disappointed, but I am sure that my daughter will give her best in Tokyo Olympics and give her best."

A look at Vinesh Phogat's career

Vinesh is the daughter of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat's younger brother Rajpal and cousin of wrestlers Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari. Over the years Vinesh has represented India in various events. Vinesh represented India in the women's freestyle 48 kg category at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and won the gold medal. Vinesh Phogat won the gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games and became the first Indian woman wrestler to win gold in the Asian Games. Phogat beat Japan's Yuki Irie in Women's 50 kg Freestyle Wrestling gold medal match 6–2.

Image- PTI