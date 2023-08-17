Last Updated:

Vinesh Phogat Undergoes Knee Surgery In Mumbai, Vows To Come Back Stronger

Vinesh Phogat, who was at the forefront of the protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, had got a direct entry to the Hangzhou Asian Games but suffered an injury while training on August 13.

Press Trust Of India
Star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who pulled out of Asian Games due to a knee injury, on Thursday underwent a surgery in Mumbai and vowed to come back stronger.

Phogat, who was at the forefront of the protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, had got a direct entry to the Hangzhou Asian Games but suffered an injury while training on August 13.

Phogat posted a picture on X, formerly twitter, with her doctor Dinshaw Pardiwala, who operated on her left knee.

"Whenever I have fallen, you have stood by my side against all odds.

Just like my faith in god, my faith in you is beyond measurable. Today I look at you as not just my doctor but someone I look up to for life-advice," she wrote. "Every conversation with you gives me confidence, hopefulness and clarity. I thank you with everything sir.

"I'm sure we will bounce back stronger than before and look back at this period as a small stepping stone to what waits ahead," she added.

