Vinesh Phogat Unhappy With Padma Awards Jury Panel, Claims It's 'slightly Unfair'

Gold medallist and wrestler Vinesh Phogat has hit out at the Padma awards jury panel, alleging them to be slightly unfair and that the deserving names miss out on the list. Seven Indian athletes including MC Mary Kom, women's hockey skipper Rani Rampal, ace shuttler PV Sindhu and former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan were honoured with the civilian awards for their extraordinary performances in the field of sports. Vinesh Phogat, who missed out on the list, took to social media to slam the jury, pointing at how several sportspersons missed out on the list and that the athletes were not honoured for their recent achievements.

Vinesh Phogat unhappy with Padma awards jury

Taking to Twitter, Vinesh Phogat said that while these awards acted as a source of encouragement for athletes and it allowed them to pursue their goals more passionately, the recent pattern of the awards indicated that the recent achievements of the athletes were being ignored. Vinesh Phogat alleged that the deserving persons were left out of the list most times and that the 2020 awards were no different. Questioning the eligibility of the jury, Vinesh Phogat asked if the jury consisted of current or former athletes and how the jury decides who will be awarded. Signing off on a ominous note, Vinesh Phogat said that the whole thing was slightly unfair.

List of other sports personalities to receive the honours

1. P V Sindhu - Padma Bhushan 2. Zaheer Khan Bakhtiyarkhan - Padma Shri 3. Oinam Bembem Devi - Padma Shri 4. M. P. Ganesh - Padma Shri 5. Jitu Rai - Padma Shri 6. Tarundeep Rai - Padma Shri 7. Rani Rampal - Padma Shri

Mary Kom, one of India's most decorated boxers and six-time world champion, was honoured with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award of India. Mary Kom recently made history when she became the first Indian boxer to clinch eight medals, a record that she is the undisputed holder of. Mary Kom was earlier The multiple-time Asian gold-medallist, was given the moniker 'Magnificent Mary' by the International Boxing Association (AIBA). India's ace shuttler and world number 6 P V Sindhu will be honoured with the Padma Bhushan while former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan will be honoured with the Padma Shri.

