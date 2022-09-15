Vinesh Phogat's Epic Move In Closing Seconds To Win 2nd World Championship Medal: Watch

Triple Commonwealth Games gold medalist Vinesh Phogat made history on Wednesday by winning bronze in the 53kg category at the World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade. The Indian wrestler crushed Emma Malmgren of Sweden 8-0 to win her second bronze medal at the world championships. The 28-year-old became the first Indian female wrestler to win two medals at the World Championships.

Wrestling World Championships 2022: Vinesh Phogat steamrolls Emma Malmgren

Before the start of the Wrestling World Championship, Vinesh Phogat was considered one of the favourites to take away the title from defending champion Akari Fujinami of Japan. However, the withdrawal of Fujinami from the event due to injury threw the 53kg category wide open.

Coming to the event, the Indian wrestler did not have a great start to her Wrestling World Championship campaign suffering a shock defeat in the qualifying round to 2022 Asian championships silver medalist Khulan Batkhuyag of Mongolia. Batkhuyag had raced to a 3-0 lead in the first period before winning the contest by slamming the former world bronze medallist backwards to the mat in the final seconds which awarded her four points.

Vinesh was only able to fight for the bronze medal after Batkhuyag made it through to the final. The CWG gold medalist had to go through three repechage round matches to win a bronze medal. In the first bout, Vinesh defeated 2018 Asian Games silver medallist Zhuldyz Eshimova of Kazakhstan by a 4-0 margin. The Indian received a walkover in the next bout after Azerbaijan’s Leyla Gurbanova withdrew from the event due to injury. In the bronze medal match, Vinesh dominated her opponent Emma Malmgren of Sweden to secure victory. Vinesh Phogat’s win at Wrestling World Championship was also India’s first medal of the 2022 edition.

🥉 FOR VINESH!



The Indian finds a place on the podium with a dominant 8-0 win over Emma Malmgren of 🇸🇪 in the women’s 53kg category.



Catch the Wrestling World Championships 2022 LIVE on 👉 https://t.co/QxTojEm0aA @Phogat_Vinesh | @Media_SAI | #WrestleBelgrade pic.twitter.com/1bP3CmvfsV — Olympic Khel (@OlympicKhel) September 14, 2022

Vinesh Phogat career

Apart from winning three Commonwealth gold medals, Vinesh has won a total of eight medals at the Asian Championships which includes one gold. She has also won two medals at the Asian Games. She won the gold medal in the 2018 Jakarta games and a bronze in the 2014 Incheon games. both the medals came in the 48kg category. She has also won a bronze medal at the 2019 World Championships and a silver medal at the Youth Wrestling Championships.