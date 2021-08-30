Vinod Kumar's Bronze Medal At Tokyo Paralympics Declared 'Void'; Found ‘ineligible’

In a setback for India, the Tokyo Paralympics committee declared para discus thrower Vinod Kumar's bronze medal 'void' which he won in the F52 category on Sunday. Discus thrower Vinod Kumar's bronze medal win at the Tokyo Paralympics had been put under review after competitors lodged a protest against the athlete's classification in the F52 category at the Games.

As per the official release, the Tokyo Paralympics technical delegates declared Vinod Kumar's bronze void and issued a statement that said, "Following the classification observation assessment in competition and subsequent re-assessment by the classification panel, the panel was unable to allocate the athlete Vinod Kumar from NPC India with a sport class and the athlete was designated as Classification not Completed (CNC)."

"The athlete is therefore ineligible for the Men's F52 Discus medal event and his results in that competition are void," the statement added.

Vinod Kumar and Discus F52 category

F52 is for athletes with impaired muscle power, restricted range of movement, limb deficiency or leg length difference, with athletes competing in seated position with cervical cord injury, spinal cord injury, amputation, and functional disorder.

Para-athletes are classified depending on the type and extent of their disability. The classification system allows athletes to compete those with a similar level of ability. Vinod's classification was done on August 22.

Earlier, Team India's Deputy Chef de Mission Arhan Bagati told ANI that he is confident that the medal will not be declared void.

"It was only four days back that his classification was done and I was there. Three Tokyo Paralympics classifiers had classified Vinod Kumar as F52 and we are confident that the medal will stay after review even though there has been a protest," Team India's Deputy Chef de Mission Arhan Bagati had said.

The 41-year-old BSF man, whose Army man father was injured during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, produced a best throw of 19.91m to finish third behind Piotr Kosewicz (20.02m) of Poland and Velimir Sandor (19.98m) of Croatia on Sunday.

After Vinod Kumar won bronze on Sunday, Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) chief Deepa Malik had said that the para-athlete took sports as a career at the age of 30, and now at the age of 42 he created an Asian record.

And in no time another medal from #VinodKumar, today has been special.. he took to sports in late 30s and now at 42yrs creating an Asian Record and winning a @Paralympics medal. True grit and determination. #Bronze @ianuragthakur @narendramodi @Media_SAI #Praise4Para @Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/uWyoPasUef — Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) August 29, 2021

(Image Credits: Paralympics India/ Twitter)