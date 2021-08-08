Last Updated:

Virat Kohli Lauds India's Tokyo Olympics Contingent; 'winning & Losing Part Of Sports'

Indian cricket team captain posted a collage picture featuring Neeraj Chopra, Bajrang Punia, Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain, Men's Hockey Team and others.

Written By
Vibhuti Sanchala
Virat Kohli

Image Credit: PTI


On Sunday, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli took to his official Instagram handle to congratulate all the winners and participants of the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The Indian skipper dropped a collage picture featuring Neeraj Chopra, Bajrang Punia, Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain, Men's Hockey Team and others. Like many other celebrities and athletes, Kohli could not contain his excitement and praised the young champions for their spectacular performance at the mega-event.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Taking to his Instagram handle, Virat Kohli created a collage picture of the young champions and posted it on the photo-sharing site. The picture featured Javelin Thrower, Neeraj Chopra, Wrestler Ravi Dahiya, Wrestler Bajrang Punia, Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, Badminton player PV Sindhu, Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, and Men's Hockey Team. He penned a heartwarming caption for their sensational performance at the global sports event. 

READ | Netizens say 'made your Dad Proud' after Virat Kohli wishes for late father's presence

Virat Kohli wrote, "Congratulations to all our winners and participants at the Olympics. Winning and losing is a part of sport, but what matters is you gave your best for the nation. We are so proud of you and I wish you all the very best going forward. Jai Hind. '#Tokyo2020' '#TeamIndia.'"

The Indian sportspersons have shown great zeal by bringing home medals at the Tokyo Olympics. With seven medals in the kitty- weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won Silver, Badminton player PV Sindhu bagged Bronze, Boxer Lovlina Borgohain won Bronze, Wrestler Ravi Dahiya clinched Silver, Men’s Hockey Team won Bronze, Wrestler Bajrang Punia won Bronze, and Neeraj Chopra winning a Gold medal. 

READ | England vs India: Virat Kohli out on 1st ball; has most golden ducks by an Indian skipper

On Saturday, Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra ended the 100-year-long-wait for a Gold medal in athletics and redefined the nation's prospects at the Olympics. In the first round itself, Chopra brought his A-game to break his qualification record with a throw of 97.03 m, his second throw was 87.58 m, while his third was 76.79 m. The young champ's second throw moved him to the second round, where his final throw was over 84m. 

READ | IND vs ENG: Aakash Chopra expresses disappointment over THIS decision of Virat Kohli

Neeraj Chopra instilled new hopes for aspiring athletes to compete at the world's biggest sports competition by securing a Gold medal. Victory roars from every corner of the nation are heard for the Olympians. Many former athletes and celebrities have shared their joy on their social media handles. 

READ | Mohammed Siraj & Sam Curran involved in tiff, watch Virat Kohli's surprising reaction

Image Credit: PTI

READ | Ind vs Eng Test Series: Virat Kohli trolled by English fans over DRS blunder
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND