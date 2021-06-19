Virat Kohli Lauds Milkha Singh's Legacy, Credits Him For 'inspiring A Whole Nation'

Team India skipper Virat Kohli has paid his last respects to the legendary athlete Milkha Singh who passed away on Friday after a month-long battle with COVID-19. He was 91.

Virat Kohli lauds Milkha Singh's legacy

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Virat Kohli gave special mention to Milkha Singh's legacy saying that it inspired a whole nation to aim for excellence and to never give up and chase their dreams. Kohli concluded by adding that the four-time Asian Games gold medallist will never be forgotten.

What really stood out here is that Virat Kohli had shared an image of him greeting Milkha Singh with folded hands at a function.

A legacy that inspired a whole nation to aim for excellence. To never give up and chase your dreams. Rest in Peace #MilkhaSingh ji 🙏. You will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/IXVmM86Hiv — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 19, 2021

Milkha Singh's legacy

Milkha Singh is considered among the legendary athletes of the country, remembered as a four-time Gold medallist at the Asian Games and a Commonwealth Games champion. He also represented India at three Olympics, with a memorable fourth-place finish in the 1960 edition of the Summer Olympics that was contested in Rome.

The legendary athlete was a four-time Asian Games gold medallist and the 1958 Commonwealth Games champion He also represented India in the 1956 and 1964 Olympics and was bestowed the Padma Shri in 1959.

Milkha Singh death

The 'Flying Sikh' h had contracted COVID-19 last month and tested negative for the virus on Wednesday. He had been "stable" before Thursday evening. "But despite best of the efforts by the medical team, Milkha Singh ji could not be retrieved from his critical condition and after a brave fight, he left for his heavenly abode at 11.30 pm on 18th June 2021 here at PGIMER," said Prof. Jagat Ram, Director PGIMER in a statement. He is survived by his golfer son Jeev Milkha Singh and three daughters.

Milkha was admitted to PGIMER on June 3 after his oxygen levels dipped at home following treatment at the Fortis hospital in Mohali for a week.

The champion sprinter will be cremated in Chandigarh on Saturday evening with full state honour.