Last Updated:

Virat Kohli Lauds Milkha Singh's Legacy, Credits Him For 'inspiring A Whole Nation'

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has come forward and offered his last respects to the legendary sprinter Milkha Singh who passed away on Friday at the age of 91

Written By
Karthik Nair
Milkha Singh, Virat Kohli

Image Courtesy: PTI/@imVkohli


Team India skipper Virat Kohli has paid his last respects to the legendary athlete Milkha Singh who passed away on Friday after a month-long battle with COVID-19. He was 91.

Virat Kohli lauds Milkha Singh's legacy

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Virat Kohli gave special mention to Milkha Singh's legacy saying that it inspired a whole nation to aim for excellence and to never give up and chase their dreams. Kohli concluded by adding that the four-time Asian Games gold medallist will never be forgotten. 

What really stood out here is that Virat Kohli had shared an image of him greeting Milkha Singh with folded hands at a function. 

Milkha Singh's legacy

Milkha Singh is considered among the legendary athletes of the country, remembered as a four-time Gold medallist at the Asian Games and a Commonwealth Games champion. He also represented India at three Olympics, with a memorable fourth-place finish in the 1960 edition of the Summer Olympics that was contested in Rome. 

READ | 'Thank you Milkha Singhji': Anand Mahindra notes what 'Flying Sikh' was for his generation

The legendary athlete was a four-time Asian Games gold medallist and the 1958 Commonwealth Games champion He also represented India in the 1956 and 1964 Olympics and was bestowed the Padma Shri in 1959. 

Milkha Singh death

The 'Flying Sikh' h had contracted COVID-19 last month and tested negative for the virus on Wednesday. He had been "stable" before Thursday evening. "But despite best of the efforts by the medical team, Milkha Singh ji could not be retrieved from his critical condition and after a brave fight, he left for his heavenly abode at 11.30 pm on 18th June 2021 here at PGIMER," said Prof. Jagat Ram, Director PGIMER in a statement. He is survived by his golfer son Jeev Milkha Singh and three daughters.

READ | 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' team recalls memories as legend dies; writer Prasoon Joshi pens note

Milkha was admitted to PGIMER on June 3 after his oxygen levels dipped at home following treatment at the Fortis hospital in Mohali for a week. 

The champion sprinter will be cremated in Chandigarh on Saturday evening with full state honour. 

READ | India's Olympic contingent must strive to fulfill Milkha Singh's last wish: Kiren Rijiju
READ | Milkha Singh to be cremated with full state honours in Chandigarh at 5pm on June 19
READ | Milkha Singh passes away: Sourav Ganguly remembers 'India's greatest sportsman'
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND