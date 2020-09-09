Virender Poonia Tests COVID-19 Positive; Appeals Everyone To Take Pandemic Very Seriously

He is only 47, strongly built, among the fittest current Indian coaches and has been instrumental in the success of legendary athlete Krishna Poonia. But that did not keep away Dronacharya awardee athletics coach and former international hammer thrower Virender Poonia from testing positive for COVID-19 and is now admitted to a Railway Hospital in Jaipur.

'Wear a mask and keep social distance'

"I want to tell you, athletes and everyone: please take this very very seriously. I am a fit person. I am a sportsperson and an active coach. I go to the stadium and ground every day, consume a healthy diet and keep myself fit. It has been a week since I am feeling bad. Last week I had body pain and sore throat and so I went for COVID-19 testing and it turned out to be positive. The result came on Saturday. Since then, I am here in the hospital. Today is the fifth day and there is still body pain and sore throat. There will be another test in four or five days time. I want to appeal to everyone to take this very seriously, wear a mask and keep social distance," Virender told in a video exclusively shared with Republic Media Network on Wednesday.

Virender informed that Krishna Poonia will give test once again as there has been some confusion with her first test given along with their son who has tested negative. Virender, who had won a bronze in the hammer throw in the Asian Junior Championships in 1992 and finished fourth in the 1998 Asian Championships, is coach and husband of 2010 CWG gold medallist and Olympian discus thrower Krishna Poonia.

(Photo credit: Krishna Poonia/Facebook)