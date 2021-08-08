Virtual Fan Wall; See How Fans Around The World Made Their Voices Heard In Tokyo Olympics

A virtual fan wall for Tokyo Olympics 2020 was created by various supporters from different parts of the world as they had a chance to get their voices heard in Tokyo. After COVID-19 disrupted all major sporting events across the globe, Tokyo 2020 became the first major international sports event to implement an innovative new virtual fan solution.

This feature let the fans be in the stadium showing their support for their countries without physically being there. The help of a cheer button on the Olympics website and fan video upload apps allowed them to bring their passion to every event to cheer for their country representatives and potentially put themselves in the stadium on the big screens. Fans could put themselves in the venue by recording a short selfie clip cheering on their athletes or nation, and certain selected uploads were collated in a video fan wall that was shared with the venues and broadcasters worldwide.

How to be in virtual fan widget

Step 1: The widget will default to support the region that you are in. You can easily change who you are cheering for by clicking on the arrow below the sport name in the top-left corner. The flags displayed will change to represent your chosen nation.

Step 2: Click on the Cheer button (the clapping hands icon) as many times as your heart desires to emphasise your support. Watch the counter tick upwards as you click and see the map animate worldwide as fans like you do the same.

Step 3: To record a visual representation of your passionate support, click on the tab that says “Fan Video”

Step 4: Select the camera you want to use and hit “Start Recording” to capture your five-second selfie. Don’t hold back – show your passion for your favourite athlete or nation!

Step 5: You can review your video to make sure you are happy with it. If you are, hit “Submit”; if not, hit “Redo” and go again.

Step 6: Before you submit your finalised video, we’ll need to ask you a couple of brief questions. Once you have completed those, hit “Submit”.

Step 7: You can add more videos – click “Record another one” and repeat the process.

Step 8: If you want to minimise the icon on your screen, click on the down arrow in the top-right corner. You can continue to click the Clap icon with the widget minimised, but you will need to expand again to upload a new Fan Video.

Image Credits: @Tokyo2020hi - Twitter