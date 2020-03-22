Vishwanathan Anand Urges People To Self-isolate, Hails PM Modi's Idea Of Janta Curfew

Grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand opined that the Janta Curfew was a good idea and urged the people to stay in self-isolation in order to tackle the COVID-19 epidemic. Joining Republic TV live on Sunday from Germany, Vishwanathan Anand revealed that he had gone to the country for a tournament and that he was in self-isolation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to implement a nationwide Janta Curfew - a curfew by the people and for the people - on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM to avoid mass gatherings in an attempt to contain the Coronavirus spread. The Prime Minister stated that people should stay in their homes on March 22 and avoid going out unless it is extremely important.