Viswanathan Anand Announces Exhibition Chess Matches For Special Covid-19 Fundraiser

As the India coronavirus cases graph moves steadily upwards, many members of the country's massive sports federations have stepped up to help their fellow Indians in this time of need. The most recent among them, are five Indian chess Grandmasters. Five-time world champion and former World No.1 Viswanathan Anand, reigning Women's world rapid champion Koneru Humpy, Dronavalli Harika, Nihal Sarin and youngster Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu have all joined hands to help raise funds for COVID relief in the country.

Viswanathan Anand, Koneru Humpy chess exhibition to raise money for COVID relief

Players who have a Chess.com blitz or FIDE standard rating of under 2000 will now have the chance to play directly against one of five Indian Grandmasters while simultaneously helping their COVID-relief efforts. Starting on May 13, fans and players can tune into Chess.com and take on or spectate as the GMs go up against lower-ranked players online. The fee for a game against Anand has been set at USD 150 while a fixture against the four other players will set challengers back by a modest USD 25. Spectators can also donate while watching the matches.

The broadcast will begin at 7:30 PM IST and show simultaneous exhibition matches between the five players and the challengers. With Chess.com matching all donations up to USD 10,000, the series is expected to make a considerable amount to give to the Indian Red Cross and the All India Chess Federation (AICF)'s Checkmate COVID initiative. Talking about the event, Anand said, "We all know India is struggling hard against COVID-19. At this time, we all have been affected in some way. I look forward to being there and hope we raise money and spirits!"

Viswanathan Anand career

The Viswanathan Anand career saw a meteoric rise as he took the Indian domestic chess scene by storm in the 1980s. In just a span of 8 years, Vishy went from being relatively unknown to becoming India's first Grandmaster in 1988. A five-time world chess champion, Anand became the fourth player in history to pass the 2800 Elo mark on the FIDE rating list. He was also the first person to receive the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award - India's highest sporting honour - in 1991–92. In 2007, he was awarded India's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, making him the first sportsperson to receive the award.

Viswanathan Anand net worth

As a Grandmaster, Viswanathan Anand has accumulated a hefty net worth of over $3 million USD according to Celebritynetworth. Apart from his earnings from his time as a top-ranked chess player, Anand has also earned massively from endorsements. According to Forbes, Anand took home a cool INR 8.6 crore in prize money in 2012 alone. Anand is also the ambassador for companies like NIIT, WWF, Edify, Parle, TVH, Heinz, etc.

