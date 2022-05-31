Viswanathan Anand Beats World Champion Magnus Carlsen In Norway Chess Tournament

Indian Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand defeated World Champion Magnus Carlsen in the blitz event of the Norway Chess tournament to finish the campaign in the fourth position. Anand's victory against Magnus Carlsen comes after teen sensation R Praggnandhaa had defeated the World Champion in an online blitz tournament recently.

Norway Chess championship: Viswanathan Anand's performance in the tournament

Viswanathan Anand started his campaign at the Norway Chess championship with a win over home player Aryan Tari. In the second round, Anand drew the match against Wesley So. The Indian Chess legend then posted a victory over veteran Veselin Topalov in the third round before sharing the point with Teimur Radjabov.

Magnus Carlsen loses to Vishy Anand on the 7th round of #NorwayChess pic.twitter.com/PT5YH6O9WA — Norway Chess (@NorwayChess) May 30, 2022

After a loss to Giri and a draw with Hao Wang (China), Anand scored a victory over Magnus Carlsen. However, the draw against Shakhriyar Mamedyarov followed by the loss to Vachier-Lagrave affected his chances of finishing higher on the table having started with 2.5 points from the first three rounds. Anand finished with 5 points in the 10-player blitz event.

American Wesley So finished on top of the Blitz standings with 6.5 points, one clear of Carlsen, while Giri took the third spot. So now has earned the right to pick his starting number for the classical event. Anand begins his campaign in the Classical event with a game against Vachier-Lagrave. The 10 players will play a classical event beginning later on Tuesday.

Viswanathan Anand to mentor Indian team in chess olympiad

India will be fielding two teams for the Chess Olympiad with Viswanathan Anand set to mentor the team. India being the host are entitled to field two teams each -- in the Open category as well as the women's section for the first time ever. Anand decided to skip the upcoming Chess Olympiad stating that "I am playing very few events these days and after playing many Olympiads, I thought it was time for the younger ones to play. India has many talented youngsters like Nihal, Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh, Arjun and a few more,".

Previously, India won a bronze medal at the Tromso Chess Olympiad in 2014. In the two virtual Olympiads during the pandemic, India won gold jointly with Russia in 2020 and the women's team won bronze in 2021. The Chess Olympiad was moved out of Russia due to its war with Ukraine and was awarded to Chennai in March. Alongside the Olympiad, the 94th FIDE Congress and elections will also be held in the city.

(With PTI inputs)