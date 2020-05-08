Viswanathan Anand's Wife Aruna Claims Chess Ace In Contact With Indian Embassy For Return

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire globe to a standstill with countries forced into lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly virus. Amidst the India lockdown situation, Indian chess maestro Viswanathan Anand is stranded in Germany after the pandemic put a ban on international travel. However, Viswanathan Anand's wife is relieved that the Indian embassy has been in constant contact with the chess legend and understands the government might bring back 'people with greater needs' amidst the India lockdown.

Coronavirus Germany: Viswanathan Anand wife claims chess maestro could return soon after contact with Indian Embassy

Viswanathan Anand's wife, Aruna Anand, speaking to PTI on Thursday said that the Indian embassy have remained in regular contact with the chess grandmaster and hopes that he can return home soon. She said that Viswanathan is doing fine and will be back soon as part of an organised operation. The chess maestro had travelled to Germany to take part in the Bundesliga chess tournament and was stranded after Germany placed restrictions on international travel. Arun added that their son Akhil remains in touch with his father through video calls but nothing can compensate his presence and added the couple have to be aware that he is going a through a lot.

India 🇮🇳 and USA 🇺🇸 is the third pair of tomorrow's first round of #NationsCup.



Viswanathan Anand versus Hikaru Nakamura on the first board! pic.twitter.com/7jmecxF5n4 — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) May 4, 2020

Last month, Aruna Anand had issued an update on Viswanathan Anand's situation in Germany. The former world champion is staying near Frankfurt and for exercise, the chess maestro goes down the block and does some at home too. Viswanathan Anand was doing online commentary for the Candidates tournament, which was called off mid-way due to the pandemic. The Indian chess star is now playing in the Online Nations Cup and could return soon to his homeland after the India government initiated rescue operations in the past few weeks for citizens stranded in different parts of the world

