Viswanathan Anand Offers Some Insight On Positive Correlation Between Chess & Technology

Chess Grandmaster and former World Champion Viswanathan Anand believes that technology has positively impacted chess and has made it more accessible across the globe. The Indian chess wizard recently released his book, 'Mind of the Master', in which he has essayed about how technology has benefitted chess alongside some critical learnings from his enormous experience in the game. In a conversation with Republic TV, Anand spoke about how technology had not only allowed fans to follow the game easily but also had also played a huge role in roping in more countries to play the game.

'It has been good for chess'

"Technology has made it very easy to teach people how to play chess, to let fans follow chess, you can now watch games live with commentary and you don't even need to understand the game to understand the commentary. It has made the game more accessible and it has broadened the number of countries that the game is being played. It is allowed us to be very productive at work on chess. That's not all good because the workload is increased. But there's always a balance. I would say, in total it has been good for chess and in anyways, what choice do we have", said Anand speaking to Republic TV

'Will have to strike a balance'

Anand, who on many occasions has said that the future of Indian chess is very bright, revealed that he had worked around the world trying to broaden the chess community and extending its boundaries. Grandmaster Anand also revealed that he had set up camps for some promising youngsters in Pune and Chennai earlier and expressed his interest to pursue that option in the future. Anand, who is ranked at number 6 in the world rankings for the current year, said that he would have to strike balance between his chess career and his work to promote chess and spread awareness about the game.

"I do a lot of work trying to broaden the chess community, I have had camps with promising youngsters. I have held camps in Chennai and Pune. That is something I might continue to explore. Besides that, I will be more active in other areas as well. This is ongoing and I have to combine it with my chess career", said Anand

