Viswanathan Anand Launches Chess Academy 'WACA', Fans Use Cricket Acronym To Wish Him

Indian chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand recently announced that he will be launching an academy for chess stars of the future. On Monday, December 14, the former world champion took to Twitter and revealed the name of his ambitious academy. The academy, titled WestBridge Anand Chess Academy (WACA), apparently became a source of some hilarious tweets from Indian cricket fans because of the similarity of its abbreviation with that of an Australian cricketing venue.

Viswanathan Anand new academy announcement

I am very excited to announce the launch of WestBridge Anand Chess Academy (WACA). Very happy to partner with WestBridge Capital in realising a long dream of mine to nurture talent in India. (1/2)#WestBridgeCapital #ChessPlayers #ChessGame — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) December 14, 2020

Fans draw comparisons between Viswanathan Anand new academy and WACA Perth

The Western Australian Cricket Association, the short form for WACA, is an iconic cricketing and sporting venue of Australia. It is located in Perth in the state of Western Australia. When Viswanathan Anand took to Twitter to announce his own up-and-coming academy with a similar abbreviation, fans were quick to find the familiarity as they wished the Indian chess legend with some hilarious tweets.

Here is a look at some of the fans making comparisons between Viswanathan Anand new academy and WACA Perth.

The WACA has never been kind to Indian cricket, hope it works out for Indian chess :) — enilef (@feline248) December 14, 2020

Great initiative. Hope the chess board is not as bouncy as WACA pitch 😛 — Karthik (@ramask) December 14, 2020

WACA WAKA!! — Kaushik Nihalani (@kaushiktn) December 14, 2020

Great initiative sir.

I hope the young Chess talents conquer your WACA the same way our cricket team did back in 2008 😁 — Akash Saini (@AkashSa77078085) December 14, 2020

Viswanathan Anand chess career summary

The Viswanathan Anand chess career story makes for a staggering read. He is a five-time world chess champion and is currently ranked at No. 15 as per FIDE ratings. Anand defeated Alexei Shirov in 2000 to win the FIDE World Chess Championship. He later held the title till 2002 before bagging another title in the year 2007.

A look into India vs Australia 2020 schedule

The Viswanathan Anand new academy aside, the Indian cricket team is currently on a tour to Australia for a hectic series. While the WACA Perth is not scheduled to host any of the four India vs Australia 2020 Test matches, the visitors will still have to endure the pace and bounce of the Melbourne Cricket Ground and the Gabba in Brisbane. Here is a look at the entire India vs Australia 2020 schedule for the upcoming Test matches.

1st Test: December 17 till December 21, Adelaide Oval in Adelaide

2nd Test: December 26 till December 30, Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne

3rd Test: January 7 till January 11, Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney

4th Test: January 15 till January 19, The Gabba in Brisbane

Image source: PTI and cricket.com.au