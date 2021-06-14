Viswanathan Anand Net Worth 2021: How Much Is The Indian Chess Grandmaster Worth Today?

Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand has been one of the most active celebrities involved in raising funds for COVID-19 victims in India. Doing what he does best, the Grandmaster has been in the news for his efforts to help the pandemic relief in any way possible. To this end, the Viswanathan Anand Chess.com account has been turned into a site for a number of exhibition matches that can be viewed by fans in real-time and for some time earlier this year, into a place where fans could pay to play against the legend himself.

Anand also tied up with other Indian chess legends like Koneru Humpy - the reigning Women's world rapid champion - Dronavalli Harika, Nihal Sarin and youngster Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu for exhibition games in May 2021 to help the cause. With Chess.com matching all donations up to USD 10,000, the series is said to have made a considerable amount to give to the Indian Red Cross and the All India Chess Federation (AICF)'s Checkmate COVID initiative. The 51-year-old has now taken on a second round of exhibition matches, this time, against celebrities.

Yesterday was a celebrity simul for people to raise money It was a fun experience upholding the ethics of the game.I just played the position onthe board and expected the same from everyone . pic.twitter.com/ISJcguA8jQ — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) June 14, 2021

Viswanathan Anand vs Nikhil Kamath controversy

It was at one of these celebrity games - which included the likes of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, Ritiesh Deshmukh, Aamir Khan and others - the Viswanathan Anand IQ and skill was brought into question as the champion went down to Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath. However, just one day after supposedly defeating the five-time world chess champion, Kamath issued a public apology, admitting that he had 'help' from "the people analyzing the game, computers" which had led to his win. While the statement made it sound nonchalant, both, Anand and Chess.com's replies were stern and prompted action from both ends.

Viswanathan Anand net worth 2021

With Viswanathan Anand having reached a peak world ranking of 1, it is unsurprising that the Indian chess champion has accumulated a huge amount of wealth over the years. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Anand has a net worth of $3 million USD. He became the global brand ambassador of NIIT, a global IT services company, in 1997 and continues the partnership to date, thereby making it the longest-running endorsement in the history of Indian marketing and advertising.

The World Wide Fund (WWF) also appointed Viswanathan Anand as its ambassador this year for the environmental education program. According to Forbes, the Viswanathan Anand earnings in 2012 alone reached a peak of around INR 8.6 crore in just prize money. While there has been a lot of speculation about the Viswanathan Anand IQ, there is no actual study available with details of the legend's intelligence quotient.

