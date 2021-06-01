Viswanathan Anand Reveals Biggest Worry For The Game Of Chess As R Ashwin Listens: WATCH

While Speaking to R Ashwin, Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand explained the increasing difficulties that chess players face in recent times. Anand, who is a five-time FIDE World Champion, last lost the championship to then 22-year-old challenger Magnus Carlsen in 2013. While Anand's defeat may have shocked the chess world back then, Carlsen's repeated successes in recent times may indeed prove that win was no upset.

R Ashwin YouTube channel: Viswanathan Anand explains chess' biggest worry in recent times

Speaking to R Ashwin on his show DRS by Ash, Viswanathan Anand said on Monday that the career span of players was shorter than in earlier times because of the higher level of hard work that was required to face the intense competition. "The physicality of your life is coming into the sport. The level of physical tension and physical level is much higher now. So nowadays, it is fitness, fitness and fitness. This hard work is very energy-intense and therefore, career spans are shortening. This is unquestionable," Anand said.

When Ash asked him about playing against younger generations, Anand replied that he would try to bring unfamiliar situations to them by using his vast experience but would still fail at times. "Younger players, you could drop them in any situation and they would just calculate better. And how these two strategies clashed? Computers changed that, because it has shortened the time, you need to have experience," Anand explained.

Viswanathan Anand explains intelligence of chess players

Coming from a non-chess background, R Ashwin wanted Viswanathan Anand to explain the intelligence of chess players. Anand replied, "Chess players are fairly intelligent. You can see these players, even if they quit chess and go and do something else also, they do it quite well." Anand also added that chess can also help a person in other ways like improving memory and concentration.

Viswanathan Anand career: Vishy's dominance in rapid chess ended because of younger generation

Viswanathan Anand, who is well renowned for his rapid chess, was the world's best rapid player till he was about 40 years old and his dominance came to an end when the new generation took over. Speaking to R Ashwin, Anand said, "So, the generation after that is quite hard to compete with. I’ve had one or two glorious moments like the World Rapid Championship in 2017 which I won. When I won that nobody could expect it and least of all, I didn’t expect it."

India squad for WTC Final

Main squad: Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Aggarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, H. Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WK), R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul & W Saha (WK)

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla, KS Bharat