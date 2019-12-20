Viswanathan Anand Reveals How He Rewards Himself After A Successful Outing

Indian chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand spilled the beans on how he rewards himself after a successful game while he was in a conversation with Republic TV. Former World Champion Anand explained that since most of the games were held in the afternoon, a good company was all that was required after a game.

