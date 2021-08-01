Viswanathan Anand To Be Part Of Team India In Online Chess Olympiad With Adhiban Baskaran

India’s legendary chess mastermind Viswanathan Anand will be leading India in the upcoming Online Chess Olympiad. The virtual event will be held from September 8-15. The 2021 FIDE Online Chess Olympiad is a worldwide virtual competition where hundreds of players from more than 100 different countries are scheduled to participate for the top spot and win the gold medal.

The Indian contingent comprises of stars like Anand, P Harikrishna, Nihal Sarin, R Pragganandhaa, Koneru Humpy, D Harika, Vidit Santosh Gujrathi, Tania Sachdev, Bhakti Kulkarni, R Vaishali, Adhiban Baskaran and B Savitha Shri. Chess.com -India tweeted, "UPDATE! The Beast, Adhiban Baskaran will also be part of #TeamIndia at the #ChessOlympiadOur apologies for missing @adhibanchess earlier. We missed it as his name wasn't mentioned in the original press release. Good luck and best wishes to India."

Joint winners to sole winners?

In the last competition, the Indian team was the joint winner of the gold medal alongside heavyweights Russia. This time around, Indians will be keen to not only repeat the achievement but be the sole winner of the gold medal. All India Chess Federation (AICF) said informed the fans that the former national champion and British Chess Championship winner Grandmaster Abhijit Kunte will be part of the team as the non-playing vice-captain of the team.

The first leg is will have ten teams, out of which only two teams will be qualifying for the knockout format. The format has been set by FIDE, which is the apex chess body. All the games will be streamed live for those fans who are interested. AICF President Sanjay Kapoor about providing the extra facility, “To bring the team together in one place is a dream come true in present times. We do not give any pressure, our aim is to have a healthy atmosphere where the team gets along well.” Bharat Singh Chauhan, the honorary secretary of the federation said, "This is only the beginning of many more good things to come for Indian chess. We are working in several departments to bring the benefits of the game and our aim is simple - to make India the number one chess-playing nation in the world."

(With ANI inputs)