Von Miller Net Worth, NFL 2021 Salary And Latest Contract Update With Broncos Revealed

The Denver Broncos will apparently be exercising Von Miller's contract option for the upcoming 2021 season on Wednesday. The news comes after Miller went on IG to speak about commitment to the team. The Von Miller contract news was first shared by Mike Klis of 9News.

Von Miller contract details

According to multiple Von Miller trade reports, the Denver Broncos have picked up the $7 million guarantee available on Miller's deal. The 31-year-old will be earning $18 million for the 2021 season. The option was a part of a six-year, $114.5 million contract which Miller signed in July 2016.

"I have totally bought into being a Colordoan for life, let alone a Denver Bronco," he wrote on Instagram. "I want to be here forever through the thick, the thin, the Super Bowl seasons, the losing seasons. I want to be here forever".

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport also reported about the Broncos and Miller, stating that the team had been speaking about lowering his cap number. However, those talks reportedly went nowhere.

Von Miller stats

Drafted in 2011, Miller has spent his entire NFL career with the Broncos. Over the course of his decade-long career, the Von Miller stats have him with the most sacks (106) and forced fumbles (206) in the team's history. From 2011 to 2018, he recorded double-digit sacks seven times. He has made it to the Pro Bowl two times, including the Super Bowl 50 MVP honour and three first-team All-Pro selections.

Was a Von Miller trade on the cards?

Last month, trade rumours a deal sending Miller to the Cleveland Browns. He had missed the entire 2020 campaign because of his ankle injury in September. A year before that, he had eight sacks – the lowest total of his career. However, his commitment to the team has been known for some time. When he signed his extension in 2016, he wrote Bronco "FOR LIFE".

Von Miller net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Miller is worth $40 million. He has also launched his show called Studio 58 on Facebook Watch. He also appeared on Dancing with the Stars' Season 22. He also endorses brands like Adidas, Chef's Cut Jerky, Best Buy, Muzik headphones and others.

