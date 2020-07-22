WADA Suspends National Dope Testing Laboratory Again For Six Months

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has suspended the accreditation of the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) in New Delhi for the second time of up to six months.

NADA DG Navin Agarwal told Republic TV: "It has come as a huge setback for us. We are looking into the matter on a serious note and will try everything possible to revoke our suspension."

First suspension imposed in August 2019

The second six-month suspension began on July 17 while the original six-month suspension was imposed in August 2019 due to non-conformities with the International Standard for Laboratories (ISL) identified during a WADA site visit.

It was in relation to the laboratory’s isotope ratio mass spectrometry (GC/C/IRMS) analytical method, as regulated by the relevant WADA Technical Document (TD2016IRMS). The suspension prohibits the NDTL from carrying out any anti-doping activities, including all analyses of urine and blood samples.

During the period of suspension, if the laboratory satisfies the LabEG in meeting the requirements, it may apply for reinstatement prior to the expiry of the six-month suspension period.

READ | IOA War: Pandey continues personal attack on IOA chief

In February 2020, when the six-month suspension period elapsed and some outstanding non-conformities had not been addressed successfully, WADA’s Laboratory Expert Group (LabEG) recommended the initiation of further disciplinary proceedings against the laboratory based on the outstanding non-conformities.

READ | 'Awaiting approval from ministries; decided UAE venue for IPL 2020': IPL chief to Republic

These disciplinary proceedings were carried out by an independent Disciplinary Committee that was mandated to make a recommendation to the Chair of the WADA Executive Committee regarding the status of the NDTL’s accreditation, while the laboratory remained suspended. The disciplinary process is now complete and the second six-month suspension began on 17 July 2020.

READ | Complaint against Rajeev Mehta filed in Ministry for violating Sports Code

Pursuant to Article 13.7 of the World Anti-Doping Code, the NDTL may appeal this decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport within 21 days of receipt of the notice. Should the laboratory not address the non-conformities by the end of the six-month suspension period, WADA may extend the suspension of the laboratory’s accreditation for up to an additional six months.

READ | Delhi High Court extends date for holding DDCA election till October 30

(Image credits: vanguardngr.com)