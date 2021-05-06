WAN Vs AB Dream11: Nationals Vs Braves Prediction, Team News And Top Picks

The Washington Nationals (WAN) and the Atlanta Braves (AB) will clash in the upcoming game of the MLB 2021 season on Thursday, May 6 at 4:05 PM local time (Friday, May 7 at 1:35 AM IST). The game will be played at the Nationals Park in Washington, DC. Here is our WAN vs AB Dream11 prediction, top picks and WAN vs AB Dream11 team.

MLB Dream11: WAN vs AB game preview

The Atlanta Braves are currently at the third spot of the MLB National League East standings. Austin Riley and team have played 30 games so far in the tournament, winning 14 and losing 16. The Washington Nationals, on the other hand, are at the fourth spot with a win-loss record of 12-14.

The two teams collided twice in the past week, with Atlanta Braves winning both the matches. Despite that, the Braves are set to get a tough competition from the Nationals. AB will have high expectations from Marcell Ozuna, Austin Riley and Ian Anderson, while WAN will depend on Andrew Stevenson, Starlin Castro and Yan Gomes to come out on top.

WAN vs AB: Injury Report

The Washington Nationals will enter the Nationals Park without Wander Suero (oblique) Stephen Strasburg, Juan Soto and Seth Romero (ribs), who are currently recovering from injuries. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Braves won’t be getting any assistance from Travis d'Arnaud and Alex Jackson on Thursday night as the two are also in the injured list, while Chris Martin is currently on rehab for his shoulder injury.

WAN vs AB Probable Playing 9

Washington Nationals: Victor Robles, Andrew Stevenson, Yadiel Hernandez, Joshua Isaiah Harrison, Josh Harrison, Josh Bell, Max Scherzer, Yan Gomes, Starlin Castro

Atlanta Braves: Marcell Ozuna, Ronald Acuna Jr, Guillermo Heredia, Ender Inciarte, Dansby Swanson, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, Ian Anderson, Freddie Freeman

WAN vs AB Top Picks

Washington Nationals: Andrew Stevenson, Starlin Castro, Yan Gomes

Atlanta Braves: Marcell Ozuna, Austin Riley, Ian Anderson

WAN vs AB Dream11 team

Outfielders: Andrew Stevenson, Yadiel Hernandez, Ender Inciarte, Marcell Ozuna

Infielders: Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies, Starlin Castro

Pitcher: Ian Anderson

Catcher: Yan Gomes

MLB Dream11: WAN vs AB Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that the Atlanta Braves will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above WAN vs AB playing 11, WAN vs AB Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The WAN vs AB live and WAN vs AB game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

