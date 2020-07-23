WAN Vs NEY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB 2020 Opening Day Live

The Washington Nationals (WAN) will host the New York Yankees (NEY) in the opening game of the 2020 MLB season this week. The contest will be played at the Nationals Park on Thursday, July 23 (Friday IST). Fans can play the WAN vs NEY Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the WAN vs NEY Dream11 prediction, WAN vs NEY Dream11 top picks and the WAN vs NEY Dream11 team.

Also Read: Yankees Prospect Jasson Dominguez Draws Comparisons To NBA Star Zion Williamson

WAN vs NEY Dream11 prediction and preview

Defending champions Washington Nationals will begin the MLB 2020 season by hosting the New York Yankees in the first of the three-game series on Thursday. The Nationals were impeccable last season, but their form and starting line-up for this year has been questioned after the departure of star man Anthony Rendon. Furthermore, the 2019 World Series champions have been far from their best in spring training, winning three and losing two of their last five pre-season games.

The New York Yankees made their intentions clear after signing Gerrit Cole on a world-record $324 million deal. Yankees have been astute with their trades and boast of a quality line-up and will look to end their 10-year drought for a World Series title. The Yankees have been in top form during spring training, winning four of their five previous games, including a 6-3 win against the Nationals. The Yankees, despite being on the road, are favourites to win the opening day fixture.

Also Read: Royals' Dozier Tests Positive For COVID-19 Before Exhibition

WAN vs NEY Dream11 prediction: WAN vs NEY Dream11 predicted line-ups

Yankees: DJ LeMahieu, 2B, Aaron Judge, RF, Gleyber Torres, SS, Giancarlo Stanton, DH, Aaron Hicks, CF, Gary Sánchez, C, Luke Voit, 1B, Brett Gardner, LF, Gio Urshela, 3B, Gerrit Cole, RHP.

DJ LeMahieu, 2B, Aaron Judge, RF, Gleyber Torres, SS, Giancarlo Stanton, DH, Aaron Hicks, CF, Gary Sánchez, C, Luke Voit, 1B, Brett Gardner, LF, Gio Urshela, 3B, Gerrit Cole, RHP. Nationals: Trea Turner, SS, Adam Eaton, RF, Starlin Castro, 2B, Juan Soto, LF, Howie Kendrick, DH, Eric Thames, 1B, Asdrúbal Cabrera, 3B, Kurt Suzuki, C, Victor Robles, CF, Max Scherzer, RHP.

WAN vs NEY Dream11 team: WAN vs NEY Dream11 top picks

WAN vs NEY Dream11 top picks for captain: Gerrit Cole, Aaron Hicks

WAN vs NEY Dream11 top picks for vice-captain: Michael Taylor, Eric Thames

Also Read: Mookie Betts Contract: MLB Star Signs Mammoth 12-year, $365m Deal With LA Dodgers

WAN vs NEY Dream11 prediction: WAN vs NEY Dream11 team

Outfielders: Michael Taylor, Juan Soto, Aaron Hicks

Michael Taylor, Juan Soto, Aaron Hicks Infielders: Eric Thames, Luke Voit, Gio Urshela, Thairo Estrada

Eric Thames, Luke Voit, Gio Urshela, Thairo Estrada Pitcher: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole Catcher: Kurt Suzuki

WAN vs NEY Dream11 prediction

Our WAN vs NEY Dream11 prediction is that New York Yankees will beat the Washington Nationals.

Also Read: Giants Alyssa Nakken Proved Herself Ready To Coach On Field

Note: The WAN vs NEY Dream11 prediction, WAN vs NEY Dream11 top picks and WAN vs NEY Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The WAN vs NEY Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Image Courtesy: mlb.com)