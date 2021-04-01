WAN Vs NYM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB Opening Day Live

Washington Nationals will take on the New York Mets in a three-game series to kick off their MLB 2021 campaign. The first of those games will be played at the Nationals Park and will kick off at 4:39 AM IST on Friday, April 2. With just hours left for the MLB season to begin, here's a look at the WAN vs NYM Dream11 prediction, team and our match prediction for the same.

WAN vs NYM live: WAN vs NYM match prediction and preview

The Washington Nationals did not live up their 2019 highs last year, but will hope to return to the top in 2021, starting with their three-game series against the New York Mets. The Nationals made some serious off-season buys, adding Josh Bell and Kyle Schwarber to their ranks, in an offence led by Juan Soto. Manager Dave Martinez also had a long look at Victor Robles and the Nationals have a well-rounded team who could make a case for a title challenge.

On the other hand, New York Mets themselves have made some bold moves in the market, to form their best and deepest lineup in recent years. Francisco Lindor joins a group that already included Michael Conforto, Dominic Smith, Jeff McNeil, Pete Alonso and others. Mets have a host of options to configure their team and will fancy their chances against the Nationals, and will be favourites on Thursday night (Friday IST).

WAN vs NYM match prediction: Probable lineups

Washington Nationals: Trea Turner, SS; Juan Soto, RF; Josh Bell, 1B; Kyle Schwarber, LF; Starlin Castro, 3B; Josh Harrison, 2B; Yan Gomes, C; Victor Robles, CF; Max Scherzer, RHP

New York Yankees: Brandon Nimmo, CF; Francisco Lindor, SS; Michael Conforto, RF; Pete Alonso, 1B; Dominic Smith, LF; Jeff McNeil, 2B; J.D. Davis, 3B; James McCann, C; Jacob deGrom, RHP

WAN vs NYM Dream11 prediction: WAN vs NYM Dream11 team

Outfielders: Kyle Schwarber, Victor Robles, J.D. Davis, Brandon Nimmo

WAN vs NYM Dream11 team: WAN vs NYM Dream11 top picks

Washington Nationals: Kyle Schwarber, Max Scherzer, Josh Bell

