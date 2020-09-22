WAN Vs PHP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Major Baseball League Live Info

Washington Nationals will battle it out against Philadelphia Phillies in the Major League Baseball at the Nationals Park, Washington D.C., United States. The game will be played on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 (Wednesday morning for Indian viewers, 12:35 AM IST). Here is our WAN vs PHP Dream11 prediction, WAN vs PHP preview, WAN vs PHP Dream11 team and other details of the game. 4

WAN vs PHP live: WAN vs PHP Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Nationals Park, Washington, D.C., United States

Date: Tuesday, September 22, 2020 (September 23 for Indian Viewers)

Time: 2.30 pm IST

WAN vs PHP Dream11 prediction: WAN vs PHP Dream11 team, squad list

Washington Nationals (WAN): Emilio Bonifacio, Adam Eaton, Andrew Stevenson, Victor Robles, Michael Taylor, Juan Soto, Asdrubal Cabrera, Carter Kieboom, Starlin Castro, Adrian Sanchez, Wilmer Difo, Eric Thames, Trea Turner, Jake Noll, Howie Kendrick, Joshua Isaiah Harrison, Javy Guerra, Sam Freeman, Ben Braymer, Austen Williams, Kyle McGowin, Ryne Harper, Kyle Finnegan, Tanner Rainey, Roenis Elias, Patrick Corbin, Sean Doolittle, Wander Suero, Daniel Hudson, Stephen Strasburg, Anibal Sanchez, Max Scherzer, James Bourque, Austin Voth, Aaron Barrett, Erick Fedde, Will Harris, Yan Gomes, Kurt Suzuki, Tres Barrera, Raudy Read

Philadelphia Phillies (PHP): Nick Williams, Roman Quinn, Andrew McCutchen, Adam Haseley, Jay Bruce, Bryce Harper, Kyle Garlick, Neil Walker, Scott Kingery, Jean Segura, Rhys Hoskins, Didi Gregorius, Phil Gosselin, Victor Arano, Cristopher Sanchez, Adonis Medina, JoJo Romero, Reggie Mcclain, Cole Irvin, Tommy Hunter, Zach Eflin, Seranthony Dominguez, Deolis Guerra, Hector Neris, Adam Morgan, Trevor Kelley, Edgar Garcia, Mauricio Llovera, Vince Velasquez, Zack Wheeler, Garrett Cleavinger, Ranger Suarez, Ramon Rosso, David Robertson, Nick Pivetta, Jose Alvarez, Jake Arrieta, Aaron Nola, Enyel De Los Santos, Austin Davis, Deivy Grullon, J.T Realmuto, Andrew Knapp

WAN vs PHP Dream11 prediction: WAN vs PHP Dream11 team

Outfielders: A McCutchen, B Harper, A Eaton, V Robles

Infielders: J Segura, D Gregorius, T Turner (C)

Pitcher: P Corbin

Catcher: Kurt Suzuki (VC)

WAN vs PHP live:WAN vs PHP Dream11 prediction and Dream11 top picks

Washington Nationals (WAN): T Turner, P Corbin

Philadelphia Phillies (PHP): B Harper, A McCutchen

WAN vs PHP match prediction

Washington Nationals will be our favourites to win the game.

Note: The WAN vs PHP match prediction is based on our own analysis. The WAN vs PHP Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

