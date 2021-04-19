WAN Vs SLC Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, MLB 2021 Game Preview

The Washington Nationals (WAN) and the St Louis Cardinals (SLC) will collide in the upcoming game of the MLB 2021 season on Monday, April 19 at 7:05 PM local time (Tuesday, April 20 at 4:35 AM IST). The game will be played at the Nationals Park in Washington. Here is our WAN vs SLC Dream11 prediction, top picks and WAN vs SLC Dream11 team.

Dream11 MLB: WAN vs SLC game preview

The St Louis Cardinals are currently at the third spot of the MLB National League Central standings. Yadier Molina and team have played fifteen games so far in the tournament, winning seven and losing eight. The Washington Nationals, on the other hand, are at the basement (5th) spot of the NL East table with a win-loss record of 5-8.

Despite the difference in win-loss record, the St Louis Cardinals are set to get a tough competition from the Washington Nationals. SLC will have high expectations from Austin Dean, Paul Goldschmidt and Yadier Molina, while WAN will depend on Juan Soto, Josh Harrison and Max Scherzer to shine.

WAN vs SLC: Injury Report

The Washington Nationals will enter Nationals Park without Stephen Strasburg (shoulder), Will Harris (hand), Wander Suero, Luis Avilan (elbow) who are all injured, while Jon Lester is in the COVID-19 list. The St Louis Cardinals, on the other hand, won’t be getting assistance from Miles Mikolas (shoulder), Harrison Bader (forearm) and Dakota Hudson on Monday night as there are all listed injured.

WAN vs SLC Probable Playing 9

Washington Nationals: Victor Robles, Andrew Stevenson, Yadiel Hernandez, Juan Soto, Joshua Isaiah Harrison, Josh Harrison, Josh Bell, Max Scherzer, Yan Gomes.

St Louis Cardinals: Dylan Carlson, Austin Dean, Justin Williams, Lane Thomas, Paul Goldschmidt, Tommy Edman, Matt Carpenter, Jack Flaherty, Yadier Molina.

WAN vs SLC Top Picks

Washington Nationals: Juan Soto, Josh Harrison, Max Scherzer

St Louis Cardinals: Austin Dean, Paul Goldschmidt, Yadier Molina

WAN vs SLC Dream11 team

Outfielders: Juan Soto, Austin Dean, Victor Robles, Justin Williams

Infielders: Paul Goldschmidt, Matt Carpenter, Josh Harrison

Pitcher: Max Scherzer

Catcher: Yadier Molina

Dream11 MLB: WAN vs SLC Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that the St Louis Cardinals will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above WAN vs SLC playing 11, WAN vs SLC Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The WAN vs SLC live and WAN vs SLC game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: St Louis Cardinals/ Twitter