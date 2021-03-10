WAN Vs SLC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB Spring Training 2021 Preview

The Washington Nationals (WAN) will lock horns with the St. Louis Cardinals (SLC) in the upcoming game of the MLB spring training on Tuesday, March 10 at 1:05 PM local time (11:35 PM IST). The game will be played at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, Florida. Here is our WAN vs SLC Dream11 prediction, top picks and WAN vs SLC Dream11 team.

WAN vs SLC Dream11 prediction: WAN vs SLC Dream11 team and preview

The Washington Nationals are currently at the tenth spot of the MLB spring training Grapefruit League standings. Victor Robles and team have played eight games so far in the tournament, winning and losing three each (two draws). The St. Louis Cardinals, on the other hand, are at the eleventh spot of the table with a win-loss record of 2-3 (three draws).

WAN vs SLC Dream11 prediction and schedule

Florida time and date: Tuesday, March 10 at 1:05 PM

India time and date: Tuesday, March 10 at 11:35 PM

Venue: Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach, Florida

WAN vs SLC match prediction: WAN vs SLC rosters

WAN vs SLC Dream11 team: Washington Nationals probable playing 9

Victor Robles, Andrew Stevenson, Yadiel Hernandez, Juan Soto, Luis Garcia, Josh Harrison, Josh Bell, Max Scherzer, Yan Gomes.

WAN vs SLC Dream11 team: St. Louis Cardinals probable playing 9

Harrison Bader, Tyler O'Neill, Dylan Carlson, Lane Thomas, Paul Goldschmidt, Tommy Edman, Matt Carpenter, Jack Flaherty, Ali Sanchez.

WAN vs SLC match prediction: WAN vs SLC Dream11 top picks

Washington Nationals: Victor Robles, Josh Harrison, Max Scherzer

St. Louis Cardinals: Tyler O'Neill, Matt Carpenter, Ali Sanchez

WAN vs SLC game prediction: WAN vs SLC Dream11 team

Outfielders: Victor Robles, Andrew Stevenson, Tyler O'Neill, Dylan Carlson

Infielders: Josh Harrison, Starlin Castro, Matt Carpenter

Pitcher: Max Scherzer (C)

Catcher: Ali Sanchez (VC)

WAN vs SLC live: WAN vs SLC Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our WAN vs SLC Dream11 prediction is that the Washington Nationals will come out on top in this contest.

The rules are made up and the points don't matter.



But for those of you keeping score at home, Ryan Zimmerman is hitting .400 with 5 RBI through 4 #SpringTraining games.#RYANAISSANCE // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/5q45elFbYZ — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) March 9, 2021

Note: The above WAN vs SLC playing 11, WAN vs SLC Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The WAN vs SLC live and WAN vs SLC game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Washington Nationals/ Twitter