Warriors Vs Titans Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, National Rugby League Live

Here's a look at the Warriors vs Titans live stream details and team news ahead of their NRL Week 1 game at the Mount Smart Stadium on Saturday.

Arnold Dsouza
Warriors vs Titans live stream

The New Zealand Warriors lock horns with the Gold Coast Titans at the Mount Smart Stadium on Saturday, March 13. The National Rugby League Week 1 game between the two teams is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM local time (9:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the Warriors vs Titans team news, live stream details and our prediction for the highly-anticipated game. 

Warriors vs Titans game preview

The Warriors finished last season in 10th place in the National Rugby League standings, winning eight games and losing 12. The Warriors, in fact, produced a remarkable turnaround following a poor start to last season as interim head coach Todd Payten got the best out of his troops despite being based in Australia following the restart. Newly-appointed head coach Nathan Brown will now be tasked with backing up those efforts and the Australian will be hoping to get off to a winning start in the new season. 

Meanwhile, the Gold Coast Titans finished 9th in the National Rugby League standings last season, winning nine games and losing 11. The Titans showed improvement under new head coach Justin Holbrook in 2020 but the Australian will be expecting more from his troops this season in a bid to see them finishing in the top eight this time around. 

Warriors vs Titans team news, injuries and suspensions

For the Warriors, Karl Lawton and Jackson Frei are ruled out for their season opener due to injury. 

Predicted starting line-up for the Warriors: Tuivasa-Sheck, Fusitu’a, Aitken, Hiku, Maumalo, Nikorima, Harris-Tavita, Fonua-Blake, Egan, Taunoa-Brown, Katoa, Sironen, Harris.

On the other hand, The Titans have no injuries or suspensions, meaning Justin Holbrook has a fully-fit squad at his disposal for the visitors' opening game of the campaign. 

Predicted starting line-up for the Titans: Brimson, Don, Kelly, Herbert, Thompson, Taylor, Fogarty, Wallace, Rein, Fotuaika, Proctor, Fifita, Fa’asuamaleaui 

Warriors vs Titans prediction

The Warriors may just struggle since Nathan Brown has only just taken charge of the team. Meanwhile, the Titans have been showing improvement as they finished last season with five straight wins. Our prediction for the game is a win for the visitors.

National Rugby League live stream: Where to watch Warriors vs Titans live?

There will be no live telecast of the game in India. However, the Warriors vs Titans live stream will be available on 'watchnrl.com' but fans will have to purchase a league pass to watch the game. Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams. 

In the UK, the game will broadcast live on Sky Sports. 

Image Credits - New Zealand Warriors, Gold Coast Titans Instagram

 

 

