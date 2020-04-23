Did NFL Marijuana Policy Change Prompt Rob Gronkowski To Ditch Retirement?

The Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski reunion will be something that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans will be eager to see ahead of the 2020 NFL season. However, the current COVID-19 crisis could mean that the start of the NFL season is delayed. Tampa Bay Buccaneers have done an impressive job in acquiring the services of both Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski who were both part of a highly-successful New England Patriots setup in the past. However, fans have speculated that the recent change in the NFL Marijuana policy was the reason that the Rob Gronkowski NFL retirement plan was shelved.

NFL Marijuana policy

Rob Gronkowski traded to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When you realize the draft starts in 24 hours 😎



(Via @RobGronkowski) pic.twitter.com/oOhAzQ3DWI — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) April 23, 2020

Did NFL Marijuana Policy prompt Rob Gronkowski to ditch retirement and join Bucs?

Congrats to the @NFL for passing the new CBA. I’m glad players get another week of recovery & can use natural products such as @cbdmedic_pharma as part of their treatment. pic.twitter.com/WMSbfZJ33l — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) March 16, 2020

Rob Gronkowski was known to be pushing for a change in the NFL Marijuana policy which prohibited the use of the banned substance as a natural pain reliever. Along with NFL star Chris Long, Rob Gronkowski had urged league officials to review the NFL Marijuana policy over the course of the 2019-20 season. A change in the NFL Marijuana policy last month stated that players will no longer be suspended for positive marijuana tests. This change in the NFL Marijuana policy could be a reason that Rob Gronkowski chose to come out of retirement. Last year. Rob Gronkowski got into a partnership with CBDMedic to create a line of topical pain treatments using a cannabis-derived compound.

Tampa Bay welcome Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski

