Washington Nationals Sack Coach Jazhiel Morel For Throwing Hot Coffee On Female Clerk

Washington Nationals coach Jazhiel Morel created controversy after he allegedly threw a cup of hot coffee at a female attendant. In a video that surfaced on the internet of Friday night, Morel was seen filling up coffee cups before exchanging words with the cashier Raysa Vásquez and then throwing coffee on her. Police have launched an enquiry into the incident and Washington Nationals have also taken appropriate measures by laying Jazhiel Morel off.

Also Read: Washington Nationals' Strasburg Is Done For Season, Awaits Hand Surgery

Jazhiel Morel sacked: Washington National fire employee after 'horrific incident'

In an official statement to ESPN, President of baseball operations and General Manager Mike Rizzo announced that the Washington Nationals had decided to sack Jazhiel Morel after the incident in the Dominican Republic. Rizzo said that the defending champions have immediately terminated his employment after hearing the event. The Washington Nationals GM noted that the MLB franchise does not tolerate this type of behaviour in their organization after the disturbing video emerged online.

As Washington Nationals fired the employee, Dominican journalist Edith Febles reported that Jazhiel Moriel will be turning himself in to the police, talking to his lawyer Rafael Ariza. Dominican Republic cops added the coffee throwing is "a punishable act of violence."

Also Read: NBA And MLB Ratings See Major Drop Amid Fervent Support Of Black Lives Matter Movement

Esto ocurrió en la Bomba Axion de la Nuñez.



Yo espero que la @PoliciaRD agarre este animal, abusador y desconsiderado 🤬 pic.twitter.com/rNPjJkFtRq — Ode👩🏼‍💻📱 (@OdeComunica) August 22, 2020

During an appearance on El Show del Medio Día, a daily afternoon variety show that airs on Colorvisión, Aria claimed that the incident was reprehensible and brought up the possibility of reaching a financial settlement. However, Raysa Vásquez's lawyer Felix Portes appeared on the same show and denied the notion of economic appeasement and instead will be making a case for jail time. The 31-year-old clerk visited the emergency room the day of the attack and was diagnosed with a first-degree burn.

Also Read: Aguilar Drives In 3 Runs, Marlins Outlast Nationals 11-8

Jazhiel Morel coffee: Washington Nationals fire employee despite his success in finding talents

With Jazhiel Morel sacked, the Washington Nationals pipeline in the Dominican Republic is likely to take a hit. The defending champions have benefited from the Dominican pipeline, with star outfielder Juan Soto, centre fielder Victor Robles, reliever Wander Suero, infielder Wilmer Difo and rookie infielder Luis Garcia all coming through the ranks. According to Jazhiel Morel's LinkedIn page, he started as a video intern in 2017 at the academy.

In the next few years, Morel rose through the ranks at Washington Nationals, administrative assistant before ascending in November to an administrator, helping run day-to-day operations. Jazhiel Morel had previously played at Paine College in Augusta, Georgia.

Also Read: FanCode Confirmed To Live Stream CPL 2020, MLB For First Time In India

(Image Courtesy: Washington Nationals Twitter)