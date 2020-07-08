Redskins Merchandise Dropped By Walmart And Target Amid Name Change Controversy

The Washington Redskins merchandise has been dropped by retail giants Walmart and Target. Amid the growing pressure for the Redskins name change, Walmart made the announcement via social media stating they will be discontinuing the sale of Redskins merchandise and other items that feature the team's name and logo.

Given today’s announcement by the NFL and the Washington team’s ownership, we are discontinuing the sale of items that reference the team’s name and logo. https://t.co/LtT7m7H3we — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) July 3, 2020

Redskins merchandise dropped by Walmart and Target

Walmart's announcement came after Redskins owner Daniel Snyder issued a statement notifying that the team will be reviewing the team's name following pressure from sponsors and fans. A spokesman from Target confirmed to CNN that the retail giants were "in the process of removing the items (Redskins merchandise) from their assortment."

Also Read | Redskins Name Change: Minority Owners Smith, Schar & Rothman Looking To Sell Their Stakes

The Redskins name change controversy has spiralled out of Washington in recent weeks with political leaders from across the country urging the team to drop 'Redskins' as their nickname. Deemed racist towards the Native Americans, the protests have been joined by several Native American groups.

Last week, FedEx, the title sponsors of the Redskins' stadium, asked the team to consider a name change after the shipping giants reportedly received a letter signed by 87 investment firms and shareholders. Subsequently, Nike took down all Redskins merchandise from their official website. PepsiCo, the third Redskins sponsor named in the said letter issued a statement: "We have been in conversations with the NFL and Washington management for a few weeks about this issue. We believe it is time for a change. We are pleased to see the steps the team announced today and we look forward to a continued partnership."

Also Read | Donald Trump Slammed For Controversial Tweet Over Opposing Redskins Name Change

The pressure for a Redskins name change grew further after reports indicated the minority owners of the franchise - Robert Rothman, Dwight Schar and Frederick W. Smith - were looking to sell their combined 40% stake in the franchise. The minority owners were said to be unhappy with Daniel Snyder and no longer wanted to be associated with the franchise.

Also Read | Redskins Name Change: Redskins potential new names

Daniel Snyder, who had been adamant for several years that the Redskins will not be changing their name, was forced to review the team's name amid the growing pressure, which could potentially have a massive impact on the team's revenues this season. “This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organisation, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community is proud to represent on and off the field," Snyder said in the statement.

Redtails, Redhawks, Warriors are several nicknames doing the rounds on the internet as Redskins potential new names.

Also Read | Redskins Name Change: Redskins' Minority Owners looking For A Way Out

(Image Credits: Washington Redskins Instagram Handle)