Washington Redskins' Minority Owners looking For A Way Out Amid Name Change Controversy

A large number of Native American leaders and organisations have reportedly sent a letter to the NFL requesting for the Washington Redskins name change. Last week, sports apparel giants Nike removed all of their Nike Redskins jerseys and other merchandise from its online store urging the NFL team to changes its name. However, amid the current turmoil at the NFL franchise, three Washington Redskins minority owners are reportedly planning to sell their shares in the team because they are "unhappy being a partner" to majority owner Daniel Snyder.

Washington Redskins name change: Washington Redskins minority owners to sell shares

According to reports from the Washington Post, three Washington Redskins minority owners - Dwight Schar, Robert Rothman and Frederick Smith - are planning to sell their respective shares at the NFL franchise. Reports claim that the Washington Redskins minority owners have hired Baltimore-based firm Moag & Co to seek potential buyers due to internal conflict that's left them 'unhappy' with majority owner Dan Snyder. The news around the minority owners comes only days after Frederick Smith used the FedEx brand to apply pressure on Snyder for the Washington Redskins name change.

The Washinton Reskins franchise is currently valued at a reported $3.4 billion. The trio of Schar, Rothman and Smith account for an estimated 40 percent of the Washington Redskins ownership. Reports claim that Snyder now is entering uncharted territory regarding the looming Washinton Redskins name change as the majority owner once claimed that he would 'never' consider the Washington Redskins name change.

Washington Redskins name change: Washington Redskins new names

The term "Redskins," from the Washington Redskins franchise is viewed as a racial slur towards Native Americans. Although the Washington Redskins name change has been a long time coming, there are still ongoing discussions over the Washington Redskins new names. The odds for the Washington Redskins new names have been released with the 'Redtails', 'Generals' and 'Presidents' as favourites to replace the term 'Redskins'.

TODAY:



Federal officials inform #Redskins owner Dan Snyder that the team will not be allowed to relocate to public land in DC without a name change



FedEx requests that “the team in Washington” change its name



Nike removes all team merchandise from its online store pic.twitter.com/DyDsO5J3yI — NFL 32 (@NFL32__) July 3, 2020

Washington Redskins name change: Nike Redskins jerseys removed

Nike has removed all Washington Redskins merchandise from its online stores. Nike is the NFL's official gameday uniform supplier and the sports brand has listed every team on their website, barring the Washington Redskins. Although Nike hasn't publicly addressed why they removed the Redskins gear from the website, reports claim that the sports giants have “communicated to the Washington team on their request of changing the team name.”

Image Credits - AP