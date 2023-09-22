Washington State, Oregon State hope to get answers in next month about future of Pac-12

The leadership at Washington State and Oregon State believe they will have information within the next 30 days that they need to evaluate whether it makes sense to rebuild under the Pac-12 brand while also proceeding with a legal case to take control of the future direction of the conference.

“I don’t think it’s going to take us months to get the full picture,” Washington State President Kirk Schulz said Thursday. “I’m optimistic that in the next 30 days or so we’re going to have a pretty decent idea of a lot of this and that’ll help our decision-making and our legal strategy.”

The presidents and athletic directors of both schools held a joint news conference two days before No. 14 Oregon State and No. 21 Washington State meet on the football field in a Top 25 showdown.

While they’ll be competitors Saturday, the two schools are unified in how they’re moving forward after they were left out in the most recent round of conference realignment.

Washington State athletic director Pat Chun said the Cougars’ band will perform the Oregon State fight song before kickoff on Saturday.

Except for a few hours this weekend, they are partners in solving the puzzle of what comes next.

“Just to be clear that the partnership has been super strong, but it’s on pause come kickoff,” Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes said.

Neither school feels secure about its future. Most important is the pending litigation the schools have brought seeking to make them the only decision-makers regarding the conference with the other 10 schools departing for new homes next year.

