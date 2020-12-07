Washington Vs Steelers Live Stream, Prediction, H2h, NFL Live

After a series of rescheduling decisions that put the timing of the game in doubt, the Pittsburgh Steelers finally take on the Washington Football Team at home. The Washington vs Steelers live stream will begin on Wednesday, December 8 at 3:30 AM IST. Here’s a look at the Washington vs Steelers live steam information, Washington vs Steelers prediction and Washington vs Steelers team news ahead of the encounter.

NFL playoffs picture Washington vs Steelers preview

The Pittsburgh Steelers (11-0) will be looking to continue their unbeaten run and move one step closer to the AFC North championship when they welcome the Washington Football Team (4-7) to Heinz Field. The Steelers come into the game on the back of a 19-14 win against the Baltimore Ravens and have less than five days to prepare for the game. The team will be hoping that their all-star defence, which has allowed a league-best 22 touchdowns until now is on song against Washington as well.

Business drip 💧 pic.twitter.com/c2RHTZuunE — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 6, 2020

After struggling on the road for most of the season, the Washington Football team seems to have finally found their mojo. The visitors come into the clash after defeating the Dallas Cowboys 41-16 in a thoroughly dominating victory. While their defence has been in great form as well, they will be hoping that rookie running back Antonio Gibson continues his great form in the game. It is the Pittsburgh Steelers who have won the only game the two sides have ever taken part in, winning 38-16 in September 2016.

Washington vs Steelers team news: Players to watch out for

Washington Football Team: Despite the Steelers staunch defence, if anyone can bypass it, it is Antonio Gibson, with the rookie in great form. Here is the Washington vs Steelers team news for the side ahead of the game.

Pittsburgh Steelers: As has been the case this season, all eyes will be on quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Joe Haden and Juhu Smith-Schuster had a great game last time out as well. You can check out the Washington vs Steelers team news for the team here.

How to watch Washington vs Steelers live?

Viewers in the US can watch the NFL live game on FOX. Fans can also catch the Washington vs Steelers live stream on the CBS Sports App. Fans can keep track of the game and the real-time updates by following the team’s social media handles.

Washington vs Steelers prediction

According to our Washington vs Steelers prediction, the match will end in a win for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Image Credits: Washington Football Team Instagram, Pittsburgh Steelers Instagram