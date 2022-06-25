WATCH: Abhishek Verma, Jyothi Surekha Clinch Gold Medal At Archery World Cup In Paris

Indian archers Abhishek Verma and Jyoti Surekha Vennam scripted history on June 25 as they helped the country win their first compound mixed team gold medal at the ongoing Archery World Cup in Paris. Verma and Vennam outclassed the experienced French duo of Jean Boulch and 48-year-old Olympic medallist Sophie Dodemont at the Stage 3 edition on Saturday as they defeated them by a score of 152-149 to clinch the top prize.

As seen in the video below, the Indian team of Abhishek Verma and Jyoti Surekha Vennam held their nerves towards the closing stages of the final by maintaining their lead throughout the contest and giving their French opponents no chance of making a comeback.

Massive win of India 🇮🇳 on French soil 🥇#ArcheryWorldCup pic.twitter.com/47LmR6bFE3 — World Archery (@worldarchery) June 25, 2022

The third-seeded Indians got off to a flier, drilling in four 10s that included two Xs to race to a three-point lead and put early pressure on the French pair. The Indians managed just one 10 in the second end as the French duo reduced the deficit to one point.

The third was a tie, while in the deciding fourth end, Abhishek and Jyothi held their nerves to edge out their opponents by three points to win the title. Previously, the most successful Indian compound pair of Abhishek and Jyothi had won a handful of World Cup bronze medals, with their best being a World Cup Final silver at Yankton last year.

Team India could win two more medals at Archery World Cup

After a successful day on Saturday, all eyes will be on the Indian women's recurve team who have also assured the country a second medal in the ongoing Archery World Cup. The trio of Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Simranjeet Kaur will fight for the gold medal against Chinese Taipei.

Meanwhile, world number three Jyothi, who made a comeback after more than seven months, is also in the hunt for another medal as she takes on French veteran Sophie in the individual semifinal later in the day. Jyothi will be keen on making an impression by delivering her best performance, having failed to qualify for the Asian Games.

(With PTI inputs)