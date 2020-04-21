Conor McGregor's Doppleganger Makes Near-perfect Imitation Despite Heavyweight Physique

UFC superstar Conor McGregor needs little introduction in combat sports as the Irish fighter has already turned himself into a global phenomenon after just seven years in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Conor McGregor made his UFC debut in 2013 and became a world champion by the end of 2015, with victories against some of the elites of the sport like Jose Aldo, Chad Mendes and Marcus Brimage. A number of pranksters have taken to imitate the Irish superstar to unveil their tricks on the public as doppelgangers have become a common phenomenon in today’s world. Here’s how a Conor McGregor doppelganger fooled everyone by flaunting his heavyweight physique at a beach in Miami three years back.

UFC: Conor McGregor doppelganger fools everyone with his heavyweight physique

A Conor McGregor doppelganger took UFC fans by surprise after donning the heavyweight physique, as the Irish fighter has comfortably resided in three weight classes - featherweight, lightweight, and welterweight throughout his MMA career. However, the Conor McGregor doppelganger imitated him in near-perfect fashion as people could not distinguish him from the real 'Notorious' one. The Conor McGregor doppelganger comfortably roamed around in Miami beach while people rushed and came running to either meet him or take a selfie. The Conor McGregor doppelganger, who claimed to be a heavyweight contender also pulled off some fitness stunts while people around him filmed the entire moment.

UFC: Conor McGregor next fight

Conor McGregor is currently out of opponents as the coronavirus outbreak has halted all fights in the UFC. The former double champion registered a stunning comeback against Donald Cerone early this year at UFC 246 and went on to hint at a trilogy fight against Nate Diaz next. However, Nate Diaz and the UFC officials are yet to respond to that offer.

(Image courtesy: YouTube)