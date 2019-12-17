Drew Brees Gives PUMPED UP Motivational Talk To Saints Teammates As They Beat Colts On MNF

The atmosphere at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome was electric and the energy was spiking as the New Orleans Saints geared up to take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football. The Saints’ team leaders could feel the energy in the air as Drew Brees and linebacker Demario Davis stepped in the middle of the huddle to fire up their teammates, all while feeding off the energy filling the stadium.

There possibly could not have been any more motivation that could have led the New Orleans Saints' way for Monday Night Football, needing to bounce back from their fresh defeat to the San Francisco 49ers a week earlier on their home field in Louisiana. A loss that moved San Francisco all the way to the top from No. 5 position while pushing the Saints out of their No. 1 spot in the NFC. Watch the New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Demario Davis lead the pre-game huddle as the team prepares to take on the Indianapolis Colts in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Monday night.

Drew Brees has been known to lead the pregame huddles for over a decade, but Davis would fill the void when the quarterback was held away from the game after suffering a thumb injury. And with Drew Brees making his comeback on the field, he and Davis were able to work together naturally, featuring a mix of Drew Brees’ iconic chants with Davis’ impassioned style.

NFL: New Orleans Saints beats Indianapolis Colts 34-7

The New Orleans Saints were able to put together a show-stealing performance during their game against the Indianapolis Colts. Drew Brees turned in a vintage performance on that night, completing 29 of his 30 pass attempts which included his final 22 throws. The quarterback also dethroned Peyton Manning as he broke the record for career touchdown passes (539) before lobbying another score to set the high-water mark at 541 in his career. As the night came to an end, the Colts were soundly beaten, 34-7, at the hands of the Saints.

