WATCH: F1 Driver Pierre Gasly Goal For UNICEF Against Drogba's Olympique Marseille Legends

Pierre Gasly is considered one of the most talented and promising drivers in the F1 circuit. The Alpha Tauri driver was on the points board in the Turkish GP finishing 6th in the race. Apart from racing, Pierre Gasly football love is well known to the fans. The F1 driver played a charity football game this past week in Paris as part of Team UNICEF amid a host of sports personalities.

The French driver was representing the UNICEF team which was coached by legendary Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger in the charity match. Pierre Gasly was the only one from motorsports and made it a night to remember for himself by scoring the second goal for the Marseille team. The former Red Bull driver made a run in the 18-yard box and scored a tap in goal. However, it was Didier Drogba who had the last laugh as he scored a hat-trick to help his team win the match7-4 victory. Check out the video of Pierre Gasly's goal.

Pierre Gasly football for charity

What a cool finish from @PierreGASLY as he scores in the Match For Heroes for @UNICEF and the Didier Drogba Foundation! ⚽️😎👌pic.twitter.com/1NVX08UKvz — Formula 1 (@F1) October 14, 2021

Recently the driver was recently honoured by the PSG president by presenting him with a customized jersey that had his name and driver number at the back.

Pierre Gasly Red Bull dream still alive

Pierre Gasly dream of driving for the Red Bull team is still pretty much alive following the recent comment made by Red Bull boss Christian Horner. Gasly has previously driven for Red Bull back in 2019 but was demoted after 12 races due to underwhelming performances. In the 2021 season, Gasly has been one of the outstanding drivers, scoring points in 10 of 14 races – with a podium in Azerbaijan – to put him ninth in the drivers’ championship.

However, the Frenchman recently admitted that he isn’t happy that Red Bull overlooked him for a 2022 promotion. Speaking to Canal Plus, he recently said: “I felt based on this year I could have deserved a better chance, but that is the decision, it doesn’t stop my motivation.”

Horner however said that Gasly remains part of the family and he would “never rule anything out” regarding a recall. He said, “He’s driving at a very nice standard. He’s still very young, he’s doing a great job. For 2023, we have multiple options available to us, so when you’re in the situation that we are, that’s exactly what we want.”

He further added, “Pierre Gasly has done a phenomenal job with AlphaTauri the last couple of seasons, and their aspirations continue to grow, so for him to retain the lead drive there is good. He remains a Red Bull Racing driver on loan to AlphaTauri.”