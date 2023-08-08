WATCH | India’s armless archer Sheetal Devi's fires bow with her feet, netizens salute her

Sheetal Devi has defied all the odds as she grabbed a silver medal at the Para-Archery World Championship held in the Czech Republic. The 16 year old used his legs to tie down the arrow with the bow and showed extraordinary resilience as she went on to script history. Sheetal who is currently the world's one and only armless female archer, hails from Loi Dhar village of Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir.

3 things you need to know

Sheetal Devi is World's only female armless archer

Sheetal Devi is also preparing for the upcoming Paralympics in 2024

Sheetal Devi had trained under national archery coach Kuldeep Baidwan

Sheetal sparked the attention as she was first noticed at an event organised by the Indian Army's Rashtriya Rifles regiment in Kishtwar. Impressed by her talent, Indian Army decided to take her under their folds and provided her with education and medical facilities.

Amazing feat* feet! 🏹 🦶🏽



India’s sixteen-year-old armless archer Sheetal Devi won a silver medal at the Para Archery World Championships recently.



She fires the bow with her feet. The arrow is attached to her shoulder.#ParaArchery #Archery @worldarchery @ParalympicIndia pic.twitter.com/Nc8CWJXee7 — Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) August 7, 2023

Sheetal is aiming to aim big at the Paralympics in Paris next year 2024. Sheetal also had held from actor Anupam Kher and Bengaluru based Meghna Girish. A video of her shooting arrows has gone viral and netizens have showered praises on the teenager.

Also Read: Armless Teen Archer Sheetal Devi Wins Silver Medal at Para-Archery World Championship

Brilliant 🙏🏻 — GodwinAusten (@OnTheCrease101) August 8, 2023