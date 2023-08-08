WATCH | India’s armless archer Sheetal Devi's fires bow with her feet, netizens salute her

Quick links:
Sheetal Devi defies all the odds (Image: Paralympics/Twitter)
Sheetal Devi has defied all the odds as she grabbed a silver medal at the Para-Archery World Championship held in the Czech Republic. The 16 year old used his legs to tie down the arrow with the bow and showed extraordinary resilience as she went on to script history. Sheetal who is currently the world's one and only armless female archer, hails from Loi Dhar village of Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir.
3 things you need to know
Sheetal sparked the attention as she was first noticed at an event organised by the Indian Army's Rashtriya Rifles regiment in Kishtwar. Impressed by her talent, Indian Army decided to take her under their folds and provided her with education and medical facilities.
Amazing feat* feet! 🏹 🦶🏽— Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) August 7, 2023
India’s sixteen-year-old armless archer Sheetal Devi won a silver medal at the Para Archery World Championships recently.
She fires the bow with her feet. The arrow is attached to her shoulder.#ParaArchery #Archery @worldarchery @ParalympicIndia pic.twitter.com/Nc8CWJXee7
Sheetal is aiming to aim big at the Paralympics in Paris next year 2024. Sheetal also had held from actor Anupam Kher and Bengaluru based Meghna Girish. A video of her shooting arrows has gone viral and netizens have showered praises on the teenager.
Also Read: Armless Teen Archer Sheetal Devi Wins Silver Medal at Para-Archery World Championship
Brilliant 🙏🏻— GodwinAusten (@OnTheCrease101) August 8, 2023
Salute you Sister 🇮🇳🙏— Vijay Chahlia (@VChahlia) August 8, 2023