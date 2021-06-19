Watch: Legendary Milkha Singh Cremated With Full State Honours After Passing Away At 91

In late-night development on Friday, India's legendary sprinter Milkha Singh breathed his last after a month-long battle with COVID-19, during which he lost his former national volleyball captain wife Nirmal Kaur to the same ailment. Following the demise of Milkha Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had announced that the legendary sprinter will be cremated with full state honours. The Padma Shri awardee was 91 and is survived by his golfer son Jeev Milkha Singh and three daughters. Milkha was admitted to PGIMER on June 3 after his oxygen levels dipped at home following treatment at the Fortis hospital in Mohali for a week.

Late Milkha Singh's Last Rites Performed With Full State Honours

Apart from announcing the state honour for the legendary sprinter, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh also announced 'Milkha Singh Chair' at Sports University Patiala. It is to be noted that the Punjab government is also observing a day of state mourning in the wake of the passing away of the track and field legend. Punjab CM Captain Amarinder who had gone to the Flying Sikh’s Chandigarh residence to pay his last respects to the legendary sportsperson emotionally said that he wished he could have also declared a national holiday today.

Wishes for late Milkha Singh poured in from everywhere, in fact, PM Modi recalled the call that he had shared with the sports icon on June 4 when he inquired about his health, expressing anguish that it was their last conversation. Paying condolences to his family and admirers, PM Modi stated that several budding athletes will derive strength from Milkha Singh's journey.

Milkha Singh's legacy

Milkha Singh is considered among the legendary athletes of the country, remembered as a four-time Gold medallist at the Asian Games and a Commonwealth Games champion. He also represented India at three Olympics, with a memorable fourth-place finish in the 1960 edition of the Summer Olympics that was contested in Rome.

The legendary athlete was a four-time Asian Games gold medallist and the 1958 Commonwealth Games champion. He also represented India in the 1956 and 1964 Olympics and was bestowed the Padma Shri in 1959. The legendary athlete was a four-time Asian Games gold medallist and the 1958 Commonwealth Games champion but his greatest performance remains the fourth-place finish in the 400m final of the 1960 Rome Olympics. He also represented India in the 1956 and 1964 Olympics and was bestowed the Padma Shri in 1959.

(Image Credits: @Sunitavoice/Twitter/RepublicWorld)