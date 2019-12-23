Watch MMA Fighter Salvador Becerra Suffer Horrific Arm Injury While Fighting Milko Tucto

At the main event of Combate Americas 53, fans got a horrific surprise. When Salvador Becerra was going up against Milko Tucto, fans saw Becerra suffer a severe arm injury. The video which went viral shows Milko Tucto showing some skills and grinding Salvador Becerra up against the cage. After using some tactics, Tucto decided to initiate a takedown. Milko Tucto picked up Becerra and dumped him sideways. When Salvador Becerra was going down, he decided to break the takedown by extending his arm. However, Becerra’s hand was not able to take both his and Tucto's weight and folded but in the wrong way.

Warning: Graphic content below:

After the incident, Salvador Becerra started screaming in pain and the referee stopped the fight declaring Milko Tucto as the winner. In the video, Milko Tucto can be seen apologizing to the referee and Salvador Becerra. Tucto can also be seen taking Becerra in his arms before the medical team could arrive. As of now, there's been no update on Becerra's condition.

After his win, Tucto reached the semi-finals of the eight-man tournament. Over there, he was defeated by Erick Gonzalez. Humberto Bandenay won the eight-man tournament and received a $100,000 cash prize. According to many, Humberto Bandenay won because of his experience in the UFC featherweight division.

