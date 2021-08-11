WATCH | Naib Subedar Neeraj Chopra Gets Hero's Welcome From Indian Army's Rajputana Rifles

Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra, who has been soaking in all the glory after winning an elusive gold medal in the Olympics, was given a hero's welcome by Rajputana Rifles on Tuesday. Neeraj Chopra, who is an army man himself, is a part of the Army's 4 Rajputana Rifles regiment. When Naib Subedar Neeraj Chopra reached the Rajputana Rifles Centre in Delhi, he was felicitated with a bunch of garlands and was taken in an open jeep with the army band playing the tune of 'Saare Jahan Se Achcha'.

The Indian Army and the defence fraternity were quick to congratulate the 23-year-old from the Khandra village near Panipat, Haryana for his glorious victory. The Indian Armed Forces on Tuesday congratulated the star athlete for his historic gold at the Tokyo Olympics and ending India's 100-year-wait for a medal in athletics. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, along with Army Chief MM Naravane, felicitated Neeraj Chopra for his historic victory in Javelin Throw at Tokyo Olympics.

Neeraj Chopra's journey in the Indian Army

Neeraj Chopra is a graduate of DAV College in Chandigarh. After joining the Army in 2016, he was selected for training at the 'Mission Olympics Wing' as well as the Army Sports Institute in Pune. It is an initiative by the Indian Army to identify and train promising athletes in 11 disciplines for several national and international mega sports events.

Speaking exclusively with Republic Media Network, he drew parallels between the life of an Army man and a sportsperson and shared about how his time in the Army helped him train for javelin throw. Neeraj Chopra revealed that although he did not spend as much time in the Army as full-time soldiers did, he was grateful for the love of all the faujis after his win.

"An army man is even more disciplined than a sportsperson. Although I have not spent as much time as them in training, I have seen how the faujis wake up early and train. I wake up around 6-7 am for my training," he said.

Talking about the love that he received from the forces, Neeraj stated that the Army was a very close-knit community and always felt a great deal of pride when someone from within brought laurels to the nation.

"Army men are very close. They give their youth to the nation and fight alongside each other to take the country forward. Hence, they feel pride if an army man does something great," he said.