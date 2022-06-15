Watch: Neeraj Chopra Hurls Spear To 89.30m, Breaks Own Record In Comeback Since Tokyo Gold

Tokyo Olympic javelin champion Neeraj Chopra, on Tuesday, took another shot at scripting history by hurling the spear to a distance of 89.30 meters at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland. Chopra's splendid throw helped him shatter his own national record of 88.07 meters, which he had set in Patiala last year. Chopra's strong showing at the Paavo Nurmi Games earned him a silver medal in his first competitive event since winning gold for India at Tokyo 2020.

Chopra started the event with a throw of 86.92 meters before registering 89.30 in the second attempt, which eventually helped him win the silver medal. Chopra's next three attempts were fouls while his sixth and final throw landed at 85.85 meters. Oliver Helander of Finland won the gold medal with a throw of 89.83 meters, which he registered in his second attempt. Helander was a surprise winner since his personal best throw before the event was only 88.02 meters.

Chopra's throw at the Paavo Nurmi Games was better than the one that earned him a gold medal at the Olympics last year. Chopra had won the Olympic gold with a throw of 87.58 meters.

Anurag Thakur, Suresh Raina hail 'golden great' Neeraj Chopra

The video of Chopra's throw that earned him a silver medal at the Paavo Nurmi Games is now going viral on social media. Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur was among the many who shared the footage on social media to heap praise on the 27-year-old. Four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings also posted the video on Twitter to hail Chopra's performance. Meanwhile, former India cricketer Suresh Raina congratulated Chopra for a medal-winning and record-shattering performance at the Paavo Nurmi Games.

Chopra will next be seen in action at the Kuortane Games in Finland on June 18th, following an impressive performance at the Paavo Nurmi Games on Tuesday. The Haryana-born athlete came in third place at the Kuortane Games last year and will be hoping to improve on that this time around as it will provide him a much-needed confidence boost ahead of the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, United States. The World Athletics Championships will take place between July 15 and July 24.

Image: SAI_Media/Twitter