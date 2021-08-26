Watch: Neeraj Chopra Takes Back 'missing' Javelin From Pak's Arshad Nadeem Before Final

India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra scripted history at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020 when he won India's only gold medal at the Games and ended the nation's 100 years long wait of winning a medal in athletics at the mega event after he came first in the men's javelin throw event. Not only this he became the first athlete to win gold for India at the Tokyo Olympics and became the second-ever individual athlete at an Olympics event, first being Abhinav Bindra, to win a gold medal for India at the Games. One of Neeraj's rivals at the finals of the javelin throw event was Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem who ended up finishing 5th, and a video on the internet has surfaced of Nadeem carrying around Neeraj Chopra's javelin.

In the video, Nadeem can be seen carrying the javelin, and as Chopra walks out for his javelin throw attempt the Pakistani athlete hands over the javelin to Chopra.

Arshad Nadeem at Tokyo Games

Arshad Nadeem covered a distance of 82.4 metres in the first throw. His second throw resulted in a foul as he crossed the line, while his third and last throw were noted at 84.62m. The last throw made all the difference, for it brought him up to the 4th position on the chart directly from the 9th position, and paved his way for the second and final round.

In the second round, Arshad Nadeem's first throw resulted in a distance of 82.91m while his second throw resulted in a distance of 81.98. In the third and final attempt, Nadeem was unable to have a valid throw counted as he overstepped the line. None of his throws was good enough to take him to the podium of the javelin throw event at the world carnival of sports.

Neeraj Chopra's gold-winning throw

Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after achieving the longest throw in the men's event in just his second attempt of the day. No other contender could beat the length till the end of the competition. In the first round, Neeraj Chopra broke his qualification record and his throw was 87.03 m, the second throw was 87.58m, and the third throw was 76.79m. Neeraj Chopra's second throw moved him to the second round. In the second round, Chopra's first two throws were foul and the final throw was around 84 m.

