WATCH: Neeraj Chopra Touches Feet Of Elderly Fan In Stockholm, Humility Wins Over Internet

Indian Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra on Thursday made the entire country proud as he broke his national record while competing at the Diamond League in Sweden. Neeraj won a silver medal at the event as he registered a career-best throw of 89.94 metres. This is the second time Neeraj has improved his personal best record this year. Earlier, the 24-year-old broke his national record while competing at Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland.

Meanwhile, Neeraj is also winning hearts with his gestures off the field. Neeraj was seen touching the feet of an elderly man, who had come to congratulate him after his medal-winning stint at the Diamond League. A video of the incident is going viral on social media. In the video, Neeraj can be seen speaking to a few Indian supporters before being approached by a couple of foreigners for a picture.

Neeraj Chopra receives praise for his simplicity

After clicking the picture with the foreigners, Neeraj told his Indian fans that he will have to leave because his bus was waiting for him. Neeraj was then seen bending down to touch the feet of the elderly Indian fan. The elderly man was heard telling Neeraj that he will cross the 90-metre-mark in his next outing. "Agli baar 90 se uppar jaayega (Next time, you will definitely throw over 90 metres)," the man said. Netizens are appreciating Neeraj for his simplicity despite achieving so much in his career. Here's the video of Neeraj's heartwarming gesture.

Half of indians who still have

Slave genes are loving him cause

2 goras took photo with him

&

The other half who is sanskari

Is loving him cause he touch feet

Of elderly fan



Neeraj Chopra uniting indians https://t.co/qzHpmL2po4 — it's ok to be fine (@clashmyfist) July 1, 2022

This is what I've seen happening with world's top athletes my entire life. Being a sports fan since childhood my soul craved fr such an iconic athlete & finally aftr a wait over more than 100 yrs we've got our very own man who scared the hell out of his opponents(1)#NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/rqMsJsin9A — 💕 (@serenity__77) July 1, 2022

Neeraj Chopra wins silver medal at Stockholm Diamond League

Chopra won the medal courtesy of his opening throw of 89.94 metres. Grenada's Anderson Peters won the gold medal with a throw of 90.31 metres. Peters' best throw came in his third attempt. World No. 4 Julian Weber of Germany won the broze medal with a throw of 89.08 metres.

"I am close to 90m now and I can throw it this year. Despite the fact that I did not win tonight, I feel very good because I did my best. When Anderson Peters crossed 90 metres, I too felt that I had to do it. I had that in mind that everything should be perfect, the javelin should go in one line and the technique should be perfect. When everything is perfect then only you can throw such long distance," Chopra was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

