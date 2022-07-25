Watch: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan Obliterates World 100m Hurdles Record At World Championships

Nigerian athlete Tobi Amusan scripted history during the women’s 100m hurdles semi-final at the World Athletics Championship 2022, by setting a new world record that no one saw coming. In the semifinal heat of the event, the 25-year-old Amusan crossed the line in 12.12 seconds and broke the six-year-old record of 12.20 seconds, held by Keni Harrison. While Amusan completed the semi-final in the first place, Harrison completed second in the same heat.

Watch Nigeria's Tobi Amusan breaking the 100m hurdles world record:

WORLD RECORD 🚨



TOBI AMUSAN 🇳🇬 DESTROYS THE WORLD 100M HURDLES RECORD IN 1⃣2⃣.1⃣2⃣ (+0.9 m/s) IN THE SEMIS!#WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/wbcFj0OOou — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) July 25, 2022

More about Tobi Amusan's world record:

It is pertinent to mention that five of the eight women competing in the women’s 100m hurdles set personal best timings with a 0.9 meter/second tailwind. For record purposes, the maximum tailwind allowed is two meters/second. Meanwhile, back in 2016, Harrison had broken the previous world record under unusual circumstances, in London.

The gold medal race for women’s 100m hurdles began 90 minutes after the semi-final

In 2016, Harrison broke the world record a week before the Olympics began and after she failed to make it to the USA team that travelled to Rio for the Summer Olympic Games. Coming back to the semifinals at the world track and field championships, there was hardly any time for Amusan to celebrate her feat. The gold medal race for the women's 100m hurdles began only 90 minutes after Amusan exited the track.

What has been said so far?

The World Athletics took to their official social media handles to celebrate Amusan’s massive feat. “WORLD RECORD. TOBI AMUSAN DESTROYS THE WORLD 100M HURDLES RECORD IN 12.12 (+0.9 m/s) IN THE SEMIS!,” World Athletics said. As per the World Athletics, revealing her thoughts about the achievement, Amusan said, “I wanted to get out and go. I did what I had to do. Now I’m looking forward to the finals.”

The day is expected to be dominated by the Americans

Amusan world record-breaking performance came on the opening race of Sunday’s evening session, which was expected to be headlined by the US athletes. They came into the evening session with a total of 28 medals to their credit and required three more medals to surpass the world championships record. Meanwhile, Amusan’s record-breaking feat was the 2nd world record broken at the mega event, which came days after USA’s Sydney McLaughlin broke her own record in the women’s 400 hurdles with a timing of 50.68.

(Image: @WorldAthletics/Twitter)