WATCH: Nitu Ghanghas’ Gold-medal Winning Moment At Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023

Nitu Ghanghas became the biggest talking point for the boxing world on Saturday after she won India’s first gold medal at the ongoing IBA Women's World Boxing Championships 2023. She dominated Mongolia’s Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg in the three-round bout for the gold medal and claimed a stunning 5-0 victory. This was India’s first medal of the day, as the country is in line to earn more glory at the marquee tournament.

Meanwhile, as Ghanghas clinched the victory, the entire crowd present at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi erupted with celebrations. Among fans, the live broadcast of the event by Sony Sports Network showed Olympic medallist Vijender Singh cheering for the 22-year-old. It is worth noting that Ghanghas stormed into the limelight with her gold medal win at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Watch: Vijender Singh rejoices as Nitu Ghanghas opens India’s medal tally

GOLD 🥇 It is for India’s Nitu Ghanghas 💥 First Gold of the day for India 🇮🇳 #WBCHDelhi #WorldChampionships pic.twitter.com/MTKwzwL5ln — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) March 25, 2023

Nitu Ghanghas receives gold medal at World Boxing Championships 2023

Interestingly, India eyes another gold medal on Saturday as Saweety Boora is scheduled to face Wang Lina in the 81kg final. India has a total of four female athletes in the total of 24 finalists at the World Championships. Alongside the aforementioned, star boxers Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain will fight for the gold medal in their respective categories on Sunday.

CWG 2022 gold medallist and the 2022 World Championships gold medallist Nikhat will face Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Tam in the light flyweight final on Sunday. At the same time, the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Borgohain will fight against Australian boxer Caitlin Parker in the middleweight division. It is worth noting that a total of 13 countries are fighting for medals at the ongoing tournament. The World Boxing Championships 2023 is being telecasted and streamed live on Sony Sports Network.