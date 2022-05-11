WATCH: Olympic Medallist Mary Kom Gives Major Fitness Goals In Intense Workout Video

MC Mary Kom is one of the biggest names in the sporting community, given her tremendous contribution to Indian sports and the sport of boxing. The 2012 London Olympics bronze medalist is now making headlines for a recent video she shared on her official Koo account. Mary Kom took to her Koo account and shared a video of her intense workout session, which is giving major fitness goals to social media users.

Sharing the video, veteran boxer Mary Kom captioned it saying, “Do or do not. There is no try. There is no shortcuts. Only HARD WORK.” In the video, the 39-year-old boxer can be seen doing pull-ups, showcasing her immense strength. Along with the Olympic bronze medal in the flyweight category, Mary Kom has also won eight World Championship medals. She is the only female boxer, who has won a medal in each of her first seven World Championships.

Watch Mary Kom's intense workout session:

MC Mary Kom received the Lifetime Achievement Award of the Kerala Olympic Association

She was recently awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award of the Kerala Olympic Association by the Kerala government on May 7 during the inauguration ceremony of the Kerala Olympic Games 2022.

Alongside Mary, 2020 Tokyo Olympics medalists like PR Sreejesh, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, and Bajrang Poonia were also honored at the event. At the same time, Olympians Sajan Prakash, KT Irfan, Alex Antony, MP Jabir were also honored by the Kerala Olympic Association.

As reported by ANI, during a press conference at the event, Mary Kom revealed her only remaining wish was to win an Olympic gold medal for India, and also that she is currently focusing in the upcoming CommonWealth Games in July at England.

Mary Kom said that she will offer free training to Kerala’s best boxers at her academy. "Kerala has contributed many boxers. But today, there are no emerging international boxing players from Kerala. When talented young boxers from Kerala come, we will give free training at our academy. Organizations like the Kerala Olympic Association should take the initiative to nurture such international athletes,” Mary Kom said.

Image: AP/@mcmarykom/Koo