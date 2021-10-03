Watch: Paes' Pure Emotions On Display While Recalling Bhupathi's Reaction At Wimbledon

An emotional Leander Paes recalled his former partner Mahesh Bhupathi's response after winning Wimbledon in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. "He had the look of love and respect," Leander remarked, adding that he wished he had seen Mahesh's reaction after winning the Wimbledon Doubles. Leander suggested that if he had observed Mahesh's expression sooner, the following disparities would not have occurred.

"The beauty of Break Point is that it shows how champions are also vulnerable. In Episode 4, as soon as we won Wimbledon, the magical look on Mahesh's face, where he actually covered his head with a towel and walked to the bench where he sat on. When we sat down, in the fraction of a second, if you notice in the beginning of that clip, I looked at Mahesh to my right, he had his head in his hands when I looked away, he looked back at me," Leander said in his interview with Arnab.

"The rawness and the passion we had towards each other was what we had lost in conversation. In the off-season of 99 when we were going through such a tough time and we weren't communicating, I wish I had seen that look on this young man's face after we won Wimbledon. He had the look of love, respect, it was 'You are crazy but we just did it', it was pure," Leander added.

Lee-Hesh want to reunite for Wimbledon Legends

After a long period of rifts, Mahesh Bhupathi joked that he and Leander Paes could reunite to play at Wimbledon. Mahesh said that they could potentially 'arm twist' Wimbledon into permitting them to play the over 45 category. Paes seconded Mahesh's suggestion, stating that they could potentially play in the legends match of Wimbledon.

Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi famously partnered for the 1999 Australian Open, where they lost the doubles event after going down against Sweden’s Jonas Bjorkman and Australian Patrick Rafter. It was Leander's first grand slam final and third for Bhupathi. However, it was their first grand slam doubles event playing together. Lee-Hesh won four doubles titles after that between 1999 and 2002, winning French Open twice, Wimbledon, and US Open.

(Image: AP)