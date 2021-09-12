WATCH: PM Modi Shares A Glimpse Of His Interaction With India's Paralympic Heroes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that the video footage of his interaction with para-athletes who had brought glory to India at the Tokyo Olympics will be launched on Sunday, September 12. PM Modi informed in a tweet, and wrote,

“An interaction with our champions, who brought back pride and glory from Tokyo! Watch the interesting interaction with our para-athletes at 11 AM tomorrow, 12th September.”

He also shared a glimpse of the event in a trailer video posted in the tweet, where he was seen talking and interacting with the Paralympians who had marked a historic win at the Tokyo Olympics.

Watch the glimpse of PM’s interaction with Paralympics Contingent

An interaction with our champions, who brought back pride and glory from Tokyo! Watch the interesting interaction with our para-athletes at 11 AM tomorrow, 12th September. pic.twitter.com/1H47I0ZFKq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 11, 2021



Earlier, PM Narendra Modi's office had shared some exclusive images from the PM’s interaction with the Indian Paralympics contingent. In the images, PM Narendra Modi was seen giving a pat on the back of Suhas Yathiraj, who won a silver medal in the Men's singles badminton SL4 category. He also interacted with Krishna Nagar who won the gold medal in Men's singles SH6 category. Palak Kohli, who won a silver medal in the mixed doubles with Pramod Bhagat, also interacted with PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Indian contingent who participated in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics



(Picture courtesy: Prime Minister's Office) pic.twitter.com/t2RhrSg0Jc — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2021



PM Modi hosted Indian Paralympics Contingent

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted India's Tokyo Paralympics contingent on September 9, just like he hosted Olympians. On Sept 8, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur had felicitated the medal winners of the India Paralympics contingent, following which he tweeted that the central government will continue to support and enhance facilities for athletes in a targeted manner to achieve ‘Podium Finish’ in 2024 & 2028.

India's performance at Tokyo Paralympics

The 2020 Summer Paralympics was held from August 24 to September 5 in Tokyo, Japan. Team India had sent the biggest contingent for the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. A total of 54 Indian athletes competed across nine sports events.

Team India achieved a record feat at the Paralympic Games, with 19 medals, including five gold, eight silver, and six bronze. Since its debut in 1968, India had won 12 medals until the 2016 Rio edition. The country had moved up in the medal tally by winning 19 medals at Tokyo Paralympics. Out of 162 nations, India finished 24th in the overall medal tally.

Image Credit: @Narendra Modi/ Twitter